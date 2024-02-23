3 Mistakes AEW shouldn’t make with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is one of the most recognizable names in the wrestling world. Her time in WWE made her a household name, and ever since she left the company in 2022, she has gone on to make a name on the independent scene.

Several reports came out a few weeks back revealing that the former WWE star has signed with AEW and is bound to make her debut soon. Her time in the Stamford-based promotion should give All Elite President Tony Khan a compass on what to expect and the mistakes he should not make with her.

In this article, we will take a look at three mistakes that AEW should not make with Mercedes Mone following her potential debut.

#3. Putting the AEW Women’s title on her straight away

Mercedes Mone's presence is sure to demand the AEW Women’s title for her. However, Tony Khan has to control the urge to put the belt on her from the get-go as it could damage the morale of the locker room.

Toni Storm is having the time of her life as the champion and the number one contender for her title, Deonna Purrazzo is doing a good job making a beeline for her. Inserting Mercedes Mone into the main event scene all of a sudden will disrupt the flow and mess up the storyline.

#2. Booking her in random matches

One of the criticisms of Tony Khan is that he has the impulsive urge to book random matches on a whim without a proper build. That, in turn, makes the fans uninterested, and he can't afford that with the former WWE star.

TK should make sure that Mercedes is involved in a good and long feud so that when she finally goes for the women’s title, it will seem like she earned her way to the top.

#1. Giving Mercedes Mone too much power

The AEW locker room is a diverse group, and there are a lot of stars who have worked their way to the top. One of the main things that could disrupt a peaceful locker room atmosphere is if one individual is given too much power.

Granted that Mercedes Mone is a big name, but giving her too much power and influence could have a negative impact on stars like Britt Baker, who have been with the company ever since its inception.

Tony Khan needs to be mindful to make sure that his new addition will take AEW to new heights.

