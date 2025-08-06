3 Mistakes Tony Khan Must Avoid on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:13 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year. With the event just a few weeks away, the Jacksonville-based promotion is trying to build towards the PPV and is still working to fill the card.

Hence, this week on AEW, several high-profile matches have been announced that will lead towards Forbidden Door. One of the most anticipated announcements was the return of Mercedes Mone for the first time since she lost at All In: Texas.

Apart from this, several other big matches have been announced for the show. Hence, here are three mistakes that Tony Khan must avoid making this week on AEW Dynamite.

#3. Booking MJF to lose to Mark Briscoe

MJF and Mark Briscoe have been involved in a feud for the past couple of weeks. This rivalry reached its boiling point after Maxwell invoked the name of Mark's brother, Jay Briscoe, which ignited a fire under the former ROH World Champion. Since then, Briscoe has been trying to get his hands on Friedman, and he will get that opportunity this week on Dynamite when the two men face off in a singles match.

Although it looks on paper that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the clear favorite to win this match, Tony Khan should avoid making the mistake of booking the former AEW World Champion to lose to Mark Briscoe.

The Salt of the Earth recently won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas and has a guaranteed World Title shot in the future. Hence, a loss to someone like Mark Briscoe now could only hurt his push towards the World Title.

#2. Alex Windsor losing the TBS Title qualifier

It's been a few weeks since Alex Windsor officially became an All Elite Wrestling star, and she already has the chance to compete for the TBS Title at Forbidden Door. However, she first has to win the Four-Way qualifying match, which is set to take place this week on Dynamite and will feature Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz.

Given that Windsor is new to All Elite Wrestling, it would be in the company's best interest if Tony Khan pushed her into the TBS Title picture right away at Forbidden Door. Hence, her winning the four-way qualifier match this week on Dynamite is an absolute must. If that doesn't happen, it would be a huge mistake on the Jacksonville-based promotion's part.

#1. Not giving Hangman Page an opponent for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Hangman Page did the impossible when he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. However, with Forbidden Door just a few days away, the AEW World Champion finds himself without an opponent. Hence, this week on Dynamite, Tony Khan has to announce an opponent for his World Champion, leading into one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year.

Announcing an opponent this week on Dynamite will allow Page and his potential opponent to build some hype towards their match at Forbidden Door.

It will be interesting to see who will step up and face Hangman Page at Forbidden Door.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

