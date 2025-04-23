3 mistakes Tony Khan must not make on AEW Dynamite this week

This week's AEW Dynamite is just hours away, and it has all the makings of a big show. That's because we just had RAW after WrestleMania, and the fans can't stop talking about it.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have added Bron Breakker to their group, and we also saw Becky Lynch turn heel. A former AEW star, Miro, also went back to WWE and showed up to attack Otis and Akira Tozawa.

With all that going on, Tony Khan will naturally want to play tit for tat and show that his show is not far behind WWE. However, in all that, he should make sure that no mistakes are made. In this article, we will take a look at three such mistakes Tony Khan must not make on Dynamite this week.

#3. Don't do anything major on AEW Dynamite

With everything that played out on Monday Night RAW, Tony Khan might be tempted to go on equal footing and match it step by step. However, he should stop that urge and let AEW play things out on its own.

Mainly because RAW after 'Mania is such a big thing, and it traditionally has a lot of talking points. Given that All Elite Wrestling's biggest show, All In, is coming up in a few months, any major twist should be saved until then, and let Dynamite run smoothly without any major changes.

#2. Don't let MJF into The Hurt Syndicate just yet

Over the last few weeks, we've seen MJF trying to join The Hurt Syndicate. While MVP is fine with The Devil joining the group, Bobby Lashley has rejected the idea. But last week, Friedman seemed to make some inroads into winning Lashley's trust.

However, for the sake of long-term storytelling, Tony Khan should continue with this narrative when it comes to MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. With Bobby Lashley and him having a strange dynamic, it would be in the best interests of everyone involved to keep that animosity going for the next few weeks, just so there's a story.

#1. Fail to build Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley rivalry

This is one thing that Tony Khan must not fall prey to. Jon Moxley has made it clear that he intends to take on Samoa Joe, and he also challenged him to a match. One thing AEW has been accused of in the past is a lack of storytelling.

With Jon Moxley mentioning in his promo that he respects Samoa Joe and has known him for a long time, the time is right for Tony Khan to play out a long-term story between the two former WWE stars. This way, it will be good for AEW and also for the impending feud between Moxley and Joe.

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More