3 Mistakes Tony Khan must not make on upcoming AEW Dynamite

Things have been getting serious in AEW as it approaches All In: Texas in a few weeks. The company's President, Tony Khan, has been making sure to have a good build to the pay-per-view, with Dynamite and Collision episodes having been highly entertaining over the past couple of months. However, a small mistake in this crucial stage can derail All Elite Wrestling's momentum.

Tony Khan has been carefully booking weekly shows ahead of their major event. The upcoming edition of Dynamite will feature huge contests, as men's and women's Four-Way bouts are scheduled to take place, with winners getting the number one spot in All In's Casino Gauntlet match.

Also, Kota Ibushi will be returning in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hurt Syndicate is also advertised for tonight's flagship show.

#3. Find fitting opponents for The Hurt Syndicate

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship close to their chest. No tag team has been able to stand tall in front of them in the past few months.

Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight tried their best to take down the Goliaths but haven't found success yet.

AEW has failed to establish a credible tag team that can take on The Hurt Syndicate. With All In approaching, Tony Khan must start a new rivalry for the tag team champions on this Dynamite. Otherwise, the mighty faction might have a hasty and uninteresting feud at the pay-per-view.

#2. Kota Ibushi shouldn't lose on AEW Dynamite

Kota Ibushi returned on Collision this past Saturday. He instantly confronted the Don Callis Family and crossed paths with Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker injured his friend Kenny Omega a few days ago, and Ibushi might be back to get some payback for his teammate.

After the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's comeback, Tony Khan announced that he will be facing a top Don Callis Family member, Trent Beretta. Kota will be wrestling in an AEW ring after over a year and a half. Most matches involving the Don Callis Family end with interference from the faction's members.

However, this is Kota Ibushi's return bout. To build the latter as a credible star, he should pick up a clean victory. Kenny Omega's return following the match would be a cherry on top.

#1. Top stars like Hangman Page and Jon Moxley should be featured

Tonight's AEW Dynamite card looks interesting. All In will have men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. To gain an advantage in the match, multiple stars will be participating in the high-stakes contest.

Apart from The Hurt Syndicate, Kota Ibushi, and Trent Beretta, Tony Khan hasn't announced any other matches or segments.

Stars such as Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and more should have been advertised ahead of the show. While there is a high possibility that these major stars will appear on the show, announcing their presence ahead of the episode might increase fan interest.

Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm are two world title matches that will be featured at All In. Tonight's Dynamite should feature major angles involving these four stars.

AEW All In: Texas is set to take place on July 12. It will be interesting to see what happens on tonight's Dynamite.

