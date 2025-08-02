3 possible finishes for MJF vs Mark Briscoe on AEW Dynamite next week

MJF is set to face Mark Briscoe at next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth recently shocked the world by winning the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in Arena Mexico. The new Champion will now go head-to-head with the unpredictable Briscoe brother.Let's take a look at three possible finishes for this match at next week's episode of AEW Dynamite:#3. The Hurt Syndicate attacks MJFFor the past few months, The Wolf of Wrestling has been involved in a storyline with The Hurt Syndicate. He became an official member of the group a few weeks ago and was featured regularly in their segments.After his heated confrontation with Bobby Lashley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was removed from the group this week on Dynamite. There is a chance that during his match with Mark Briscoe, The Hurt Syndicate will interfere and cost him the match.#2. Hangman Adam Page interferes during the matchMJF has been eyeing the AEW World Championship since winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. He has been constantly calling out Hangman Adam Page on AEW TV, threatening to cash in his contract. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter finally settling his business with Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite, Hangman could finally set his sights on a bigger threat. He could interfere during The Salt of the Earth's match, kicking off a feud between the two.#1. The Hurt Syndicate helps MJFOn this week's episode of Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate by Shelton Benjamin. However, things might take a shocking turn on next week's show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe star studded group could make an appearance during the match between Friedman and Mark Briscoe. It might look like they'll attack their former stablemate but actually end up helping him win the match. He could get reinstated as a member of the group.It'll be interesting to see what goes down during the upcoming match between MJF and Mark Briscoe next week.