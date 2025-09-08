3 Possible Surprises on AEW Dynamite This Week (September 10, 2025)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Given that All Out is just a few days away, much of the effort in the show's booking will go towards ensuring all storylines point to the PPV. Hence, Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches planned for the show.One of the most anticipated matches of the night will see Hangman Page and Josh Alexander face each other. Mercedes Mone will also be in action this week. Given how big the night is, here are three possible surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week.#3. Josh Alexander Could Defeat AEW World Champion Hangman PageHangman Page has found himself in the crosshairs of the Don Callis Family after Kyle Fletcher challenged him for the world title. Now, these two men will finally battle at All Out. However, before this match, Page has to deal with another Don Callis Family member, Josh Alexander.Josh Alexander made his AEW debut against Hangman Page and lost. Hence, the Walking Weapon will be out for revenge this time. Given that his win is in the best interest of Kyle Fletcher, expect The Don Callis Family to get involved in the match. The Protostar could also show up and hit Hangman Page with a sneak attack, thereby costing him the bout.#2. Mark Briscoe Will Decide His Stipulation For All OutMark Briscoe has been feuding with MJF over the past couple of weeks. This feud has turned personal pretty quickly after The Salt of the Earth invoked the name of Jay Briscoe. At Forbidden Door, Mark Briscoe got a bit of revenge on The Devil by costing him the World Title. However, this feud is far from over.Last week on AEW Collision, Mark Briscoe faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match. During the bout, Maxwell interfered and cost Briscoe the win. Following the match, MJF assaulted the former ROH World Champion in the ring until Konosuke Takeshita pulled him off. Later, Maxwell offered Briscoe the chance to face him anywhere and for any stipulation. While the former ROH World Champion chose All Out as the place, he hasn't revealed the stipulation yet.Hence, this week on Dynamite, Mark could pick his stipulation and ask MJF to put his Casino Gauntlet contract on the line during their match.#1. Konosuke Takeshita Turns Babyface and Leaves The Don Callis FamilyEver since Konosuke Takeshita joined forces with Don Callis, his career has reached new heights. He has pulled off some massive wins during this time and even went on to win the AEW International Championship. Throughout his time with The Don Callis Family, Takeshita has been a heel. However, he has teased a massive change that could take place soon.Last week, The Alpha insisted on facing Mark Briscoe without any help from his stablemates. However, MJF interfered in the match. When Maxwell attacked Briscoe after the bell, Takeshita pulled him off, and the two had a heated confrontation before Don Callis stepped in to diffuse the situation.Hence, it is very likely that MJF might try to attack Mark Briscoe this week on Dynamite, which could prompt Konosuke Takeshita to step in. After a confrontation with Don Callis, he could just walk out on the group, thereby turning face in the process.It will be interesting to see which of these surprises will come true this week on AEW Dynamite.