  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 3 Possible Surprises on AEW Dynamite This Week (September 10, 2025)

3 Possible Surprises on AEW Dynamite This Week (September 10, 2025)

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:09 GMT
Dynamite stage
This week's Dynamite will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (source: AEW's X account)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Given that All Out is just a few days away, much of the effort in the show's booking will go towards ensuring all storylines point to the PPV. Hence, Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches planned for the show.

Ad

One of the most anticipated matches of the night will see Hangman Page and Josh Alexander face each other. Mercedes Mone will also be in action this week. Given how big the night is, here are three possible surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week.

#3. Josh Alexander Could Defeat AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Hangman Page has found himself in the crosshairs of the Don Callis Family after Kyle Fletcher challenged him for the world title. Now, these two men will finally battle at All Out. However, before this match, Page has to deal with another Don Callis Family member, Josh Alexander.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Josh Alexander made his AEW debut against Hangman Page and lost. Hence, the Walking Weapon will be out for revenge this time. Given that his win is in the best interest of Kyle Fletcher, expect The Don Callis Family to get involved in the match. The Protostar could also show up and hit Hangman Page with a sneak attack, thereby costing him the bout.

#2. Mark Briscoe Will Decide His Stipulation For All Out

Mark Briscoe has been feuding with MJF over the past couple of weeks. This feud has turned personal pretty quickly after The Salt of the Earth invoked the name of Jay Briscoe. At Forbidden Door, Mark Briscoe got a bit of revenge on The Devil by costing him the World Title. However, this feud is far from over.

Ad

Last week on AEW Collision, Mark Briscoe faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match. During the bout, Maxwell interfered and cost Briscoe the win. Following the match, MJF assaulted the former ROH World Champion in the ring until Konosuke Takeshita pulled him off. Later, Maxwell offered Briscoe the chance to face him anywhere and for any stipulation. While the former ROH World Champion chose All Out as the place, he hasn't revealed the stipulation yet.

Ad

Hence, this week on Dynamite, Mark could pick his stipulation and ask MJF to put his Casino Gauntlet contract on the line during their match.

#1. Konosuke Takeshita Turns Babyface and Leaves The Don Callis Family

Ever since Konosuke Takeshita joined forces with Don Callis, his career has reached new heights. He has pulled off some massive wins during this time and even went on to win the AEW International Championship. Throughout his time with The Don Callis Family, Takeshita has been a heel. However, he has teased a massive change that could take place soon.

Ad

Last week, The Alpha insisted on facing Mark Briscoe without any help from his stablemates. However, MJF interfered in the match. When Maxwell attacked Briscoe after the bell, Takeshita pulled him off, and the two had a heated confrontation before Don Callis stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Hence, it is very likely that MJF might try to attack Mark Briscoe this week on Dynamite, which could prompt Konosuke Takeshita to step in. After a confrontation with Don Callis, he could just walk out on the group, thereby turning face in the process.

Ad

It will be interesting to see which of these surprises will come true this week on AEW Dynamite.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications