3 potential finishes to Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 

AEW has been under siege by the dominant world title reign of The Purveyor of Violence, Jon Moxley. He has been the AEW World Champion since defeating Bryan Danielson at the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view and established his reign of terror over the All Elite landscape.

Moreover, Moxley has put down several top stars in his title reign, such as Cope and Swerve Strickland, to name a few. However, at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Beach Break next month, Moxley will face one of the toughest in-ring competitors of all time, Samoa Joe, with his AEW World Championship on the line.

The Samoan Submission Machine's faction, The Opps, and Moxley's men, The Death Riders, have been going back and forth at each other for weeks now. Not only that, the fans witnessed Joe overpower Moxley on a few occasions. With their title showdown on the horizon, here are three possible finishes to the match between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe.

#3. Chaos erupts between Samoa Joe & Jon Moxley's factions

Both Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley will walk into AEW Dynamite: Beach Break for a one-on-one showdown for the AEW World Championship. However, it can be assumed that their respective factions, The Opps and Death Riders, would be looming in the shadows to help their cohort win the match.

The finish of the match could see Jon Moxley almost tapping out to the Coquina Clutch locked in by Samoa Joe. That could lead to The Death Riders coming to the aid of their leader, causing a disqualification. The Opps could arrive to even the odds, with the match ending being chaotic and complete carnage in front of the fans.

#2. Jon Moxley picks up a clean win

Despite his questionable tactics and major support from The Death Riders, Jon Moxley's amazing in-ring acumen cannot be denied. He has proven himself to be one of the most talented athletes of the squared circle for many years.

The match against Samoa Joe could be Moxley's ground to silence the fans who might have believed that the power of being The Death Riders' leader has led to him only winning by underhanded tactics. Moxley could put down the equally dominant Samoa Joe in a clean finish to retain his AEW World Title.

#1. Unexpected ally assists Jon Moxley to win the match

Jon Moxley might have made a lot of foes in professional wrestling. However, at the same time, the former WWE World Champion has made an equal number of allies as well. At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, one of those allies could return to influence the outcome of his title match against Samoa Joe.

This would be none other than Eddie Kingston. The Mad King has been on the sidelines for months now due to injury. He could make a one-off return, should he not be cleared, to assist Moxley at the perfect time and help him retain the championship against The Samoan Submission Machine.

