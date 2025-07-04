3 Reasons why 28-year-old star will join The Death Riders at AEW All In

AEW is days away from presenting its biggest show of the year, All In 2025. The grand spectacle for All Elite Wrestling will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. Some of the marquee names, like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, MJF, and others, have been announced for the show.

One star who will draw major attention at All In Texas will be reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He will defend the coveted championship against the winner of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, "Hangman" Adam Page, in a Texas Death Match.

Moxley's Death Riders stablemates are expected to interfere and help their leader remain champion. However, Tony Khan could throw a curveball by bringing back former TNT Champion Jack Perry. The 28-year-old has not been seen since the Wrestle Dynasty event this past January.

Here are three reasons why Jack Perry will join The Death Riders at All In Texas:

#3. The Scapegoat character fits well with The Death Riders

When Jack Perry began his AEW tenure, he donned the character of 'The Jungle Boy,' which was a babyface gimmick. However, the Scapegoat persona that he donned last year showed his more ruthless and aggressive side on television.

The persona makes him a perfect fit to align with The Death Riders. He could unleash that dominant side by joining forces with Moxley and Co. at All In Texas, making a huge impact on the entire AEW landscape.

#2. He’s part of The Elite, which has beef with ''Hangman'' Adam Page

Before Jack Perry went on his prolonged hiatus, he was associated with The Elite members, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The EVPs have recently had tensions with "Hangman" Adam Page, who will face Jon Moxley at All In 2025.

This association could drive Perry to become a part of The Death Riders. He could return at All In Texas and attack Adam Page, helping Moxley retain the AEW World Championship.

#1. Jack Perry may return at AEW All In to help Jon Moxley, only to be confronted by a familiar foe

Should Jack Perry make his presence felt in the main event match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, it might not go as planned. In fact, the 28-year-old could find himself standing face-to-face with his old rival, Darby Allin.

The man who achieved the incredible feat of climbing to the top of Mount Everest is also likely to make his thunderous return to the Jacksonville-based company on July 12. This could lead to the two pillars of the promotion coming face-to-face, with Perry on Moxley's side and Allin siding with The Cowboy.

