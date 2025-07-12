3 Reasons why 32-year-old star must not return during Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page at AEW All In

Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page will lock horns in the main event at AEW All In 2025, and fans are looking forward to the contest for obvious reasons. Page and Moxley are two of the most popular stars in the company, and their rivalry has gotten more eyes on the biggest wrestling event of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

There are not many other storylines that are entangled with their program, and that seems like the perfect situation for both the stars. The only one that could factor in is potential interference from Swerve Strickland, given that he is now friends with Adam Page.

A certain 32-year-old could show up during the title match, and he is none other than Darby Allin. In this article, we will look at three reasons why he should not return during this particular bout at All In between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page.

#3. The match already has enough star power with Jon Moxley and Adam Page

The title match will be the main event of the show. Since both Jon Moxley and Adam Page are involved, the contest already has enough star power to headline any event. Moxley and Page are huge names in their own right and will want to showcase their talents.

Bringing in Darby Allin at such a time will no doubt cause a lot of havoc, but there is a chance that there could be an overkill when it comes to star power. Given that there is so much star power in the showdown, it is best to hold off on Allin’s return for a later date.

#2. Darby Allin will be better off returning in the Casino Gauntlet

The Casino Gauntlet Match is one of the most interesting and anticipated matches on the card. Each year, there is a surprise, with Ricochet showing up last year, and there could be another surprise this year.

That said, having Darby Allin show up in the Casino Gauntlet Match seems like a better option and will have the surprise factor for this year. It will also give him a chance to win it and challenge the AEW World Champion in the future.

#1. Darby Allin’s return might overshadow the main event and Page's potential title-winning moment

Going by how the storyline between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page has played out so far, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy might be the one to walk out of All In with the World Championship around his waist.

If that is the case, having Darby Allin gatecrash the match will do nothing but overshadow the winning moment for Adam Page. Hence, Tony Khan should hold back and not let Allin interfere or show up during or after the match.

