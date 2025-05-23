3 reasons why Adam Cole must turn heel after AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Cole is currently in his first reign as the AEW TNT Champion. However, The Panama Playboy has not done much as a champion so far.

The former WWE star captured the coveted title at AEW Dynasty 2025. It has been more than a month, and Cole has yet to accomplish anything significant as a champion. At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, The Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) will go to war with The Don Callis Family.

The match could turn out to be a turning point for the babyface faction. A loss against the trio of Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander could drive Cole and his allies down a dark path. However, it could turn out to be a much-needed shift in character, as the heel version of The Panama Playboy could be a lot more impactful in All Elite Wrestling.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why Adam Cole must turn heel after AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

#3. The Paragon could work better as heels

Adam Cole's infamous feud with MJF concluded with him reuniting with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong at AEW Worlds End 2024. The trio soon renamed themselves 'The Paragon,' intending to recreate the same magic they had as The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT.

However, the faction has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. While they have featured in a few great matches, the trio does not have much going for them from a storyline perspective.

The Paragon could be a lot more effective and dangerous if the trio embraced their heel side again. Losing to The Don Callis Family at Double or Nothing 2025 could prompt the babyfaces to rethink their motivations, causing them to become villains once again.

A heel version of The Paragon could rule All Elite Wrestling for the next few years. It would put Strong and O'Reilly in more prominent spots while allowing Adam Cole to inch closer to the main event scene.

The trio of Cole, O'Reilly, and Strong dominated WWE's Black & Silver brand as heels for nearly four years. Now that the three superstars are finally back on the same page, Tony Khan must capitalize on their full potential by portraying them as villains.

#2. Perfect way to revive Adam Cole's TNT Championship reign

Adam Cole dethroned Daniel Garcia at Double or Nothing 2025 to become the new AEW TNT Champion. Since then, The Star of the Show has only had one title defense.

While other mid-card champions like Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are featured in prominent spots, Cole seems to have become an afterthought. While he should be defending his title at the pay-per-view, the reigning TNT Champion instead finds himself in a Trios match at Double or Nothing 2025.

A heel turn could help turn things around for Cole's TNT Championship reign. The Panama Playboy's 403-day-long run as the WWE NXT Champion led him to incredible heights, helping him become the face of the brand.

The Panama Playboy would be eager to create the same impact as a titleholder in AEW, and he could turn heel to accomplish that desire. Taking up the mantle of a bad guy would instantly bring new credible challengers to Adam Cole.

If Cole manages to breathe new life into his ongoing title reign, it could help him make a case for a main event push.

#1. Helps set up a feud with Kenny Omega

Adam Cole and Kenny Omega are yet to feud in AEW. In August 2022, The Panama Playboy broke The Undisputed Elite by attacking The Young Bucks, alongside Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

The Star of the Show was supposed to feud with The Elite in the coming months, but injuries and other factors caused those plans to be scrapped. At the moment, The Cleaner holds the International Championship, while Cole is in possession of the TNT Title.

It would be one of the biggest missed opportunities for TK as a booker if he does not pit the two former Bullet Club members against each other. However, Adam Cole must revert to his heel persona if he intends to deliver an intriguing storyline with The Best Bout Machine.

At Double or Nothing 2025, the former WWE star could turn heel after being defeated by The Don Callis Family. With The Paragon in his corner, the reigning TNT Champion could embark on a mission to destroy every challenger on his way to the top.

Adam Cole could bring back all the underhanded tactics he had left behind after becoming a babyface. Ultimately, Cole's paths could cross with Kenny Omega.

A rivalry could ensue between the two stars, with both men looking to prove themselves as the superior champion. The feud would not only be a treat for the AEW audience, but it would also elevate the prestige of both championships.

