3 Reasons why AEW needs to book a Title vs. Title match between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm

AEW has arguably assembled one of the most remarkable and star-studded women's divisions in the history of professional wrestling. The division has seen an influx of top athletes from various promotions over the years. Two former WWE Superstars are at the very top of the division right now. The names in question are Mercedes Mone and 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

The CEO debuted in All Elite Wrestling last year and quickly ascended to the top as the TBS Champion. Already a top attraction due to her stint in WWE, Mone took her stardom to the next level with her tenure in AEW.

Toni Storm joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2021 following a stint on WWE's main roster. Her captivating 'Timeless' Toni Storm persona made her a marquee name in wrestling. She recently captured her record-setting fourth Women's World Championship at Grand Slam: Australia.

With both women being prime attractions for the Jacksonville-based company, in reality, there is a place for only one at the top of the mountain. Therefore, here are the three reasons AEW should book a Title vs. Title match between Storm and Mone in the future.

#3 A first-ever showdown in their prime

During their tenure in WWE, Mercedes Mone, then known as Sasha Banks, never squared off against Toni Storm. On one occasion, the duo did team up to face Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a tag team match on SmackDown in 2017. Both women have come a long way since then.

Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are now in the prime of their respective careers and are considered two of the best women's wrestlers of all time. Fans would surely be excited to see this first-ever showdown in AEW between the two top titleholders of the women's division.

#2 Marquee match for any major AEW show

There is no doubt that Mercedes Mone and 'Timeless' Toni Storm have become marquee names in wrestling today. They took their fame, popularity, and success to the next level in AEW.

A Champion vs. Champion: Winner Take All between two of the biggest female wrestling stars of all time could headline any AEW pay-per-view.

#1 To crown the Undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion

While AEW has some of the most talented in-ring competitors from all around the world, the throne belongs only to one star. To determine the absolute best in AEW, there should be an Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion.

A blockbuster storyline between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone could benefit AEW. Both champions, in their bid to prove their supremacy, could agree to put their respective titles on the line to crown the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion.

