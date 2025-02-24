3 reasons why AEW needs to disband Jon Moxley's Death Riders

AEW has some of the most intriguing and dominating factions on its roster. Over the years, the fans have seen factions come together and then go on their different paths, not before making their mark on the company. One such stable that has ruled with destruction, chaos, and dominance is The Death Riders.

Ad

The faction comprises members of the former Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley. After the stable turned their back on Bryan Danielson and helped Moxley defeat him for the AEW World Championship, they repackaged themselves as The Death Riders. Moreover, the group also saw the addition of PAC and Marina Shafir, who became closely associated with Jon Moxley.

However, the fans have not been able to resonate with or be captivated by the antics of The Death Riders for months now. Moreover, this has also affected the credibility of Jon Moxley as a top draw for AEW. After witnessing all the events that have unfolded, here are the three reasons why Jon Moxley must disband his faction.

Ad

Trending

#3. Wildly unpopular with fans

As mentioned, the villainous antics of The Death Riders faction have not been able to create a huge impact. Despite having a dominant and chaotic presence almost every week on AEW television, the fans are not buying into their presentation as a unit.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, there are less to no reactions from fans to their appearances on live television. Witnessing this, Moxley should disband the faction in search of a better unit should he choose to go that way again.

#2. It might not have any relevance if Jon Moxley loses his AEW World Title

Jon Moxley's current reign as the AEW World Champion came with the assistance of The Death Riders. Their presence helped him dethrone Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream and put an end to his full-time run as an in-ring performer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans speculate that Moxley's lackluster run might come to an end at the hands of Cope at Revolution. If that happens, the need to protect Moxley and his title would be gone and would give him a much stronger reason to go his separate way.

#1. Jon Moxley has always worked best as a babyface/anti-hero

Jon Moxley has always been one of the top attractions for AEW since the very beginning of 2019. Moreover, Moxley's best runs in the company have been during his time as a babyface or even an anti-hero that has always garnered huge reactions from the audiences at major AEW shows.

The Purveyor of Violence's popularity is not quite on the same level during his heel run. As a result, disbanding The Death Riders and going back to his babyface ways could make him a marquee draw for the Jacksonville-based promotion again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback