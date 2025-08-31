3 Reasons why AEW needs to take the TBS Championship off Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been the AEW TBS Champion for over 400 days. She won her title by defeating Willow Nightingale on Double or Nothing in 2024. Since then, she has been dominating, but many fans believe that Mone has reached a point of saturation as the TBS Champion, and the company should consider taking the title away from her.
The CEO currently holds a total of nine belts across multiple promotions, including the AEW TBS Championship. She recently defended her title at Forbidden Door in a Four-Way match, and many predicted that Mone might lose her title at that stage.
However, she did not, sparking yet another debate among fans over the title reign of the former WWE Superstar.
Therefore, let's discuss three reasons why AEW needs to take the TBS Championship off Mercedes Mone:
#3. Stagnation of the mid-card division
Mone's lengthy title reign has slowed down the momentum in AEW's mid-card women's division as of late. Her title reign of over 400 days has dismissed many potential game-changing storylines for the women's division. While The CEO has certainly elevated the roster, her title reign has limited the opportunities for many young talents in the mid-card.
Additionally, over the past few months, the former WWE star's reign has become increasingly predictable, leading to a decline in fan interest in AEW's women's division. This could be a serious problem for Tony Khan, and taking off the TBS Championship from Mone has the potential to breathe new life into the mid-card women's scene.
#2. To build homegrown names for the future
All Elite Wrestling boasts a plethora of homegrown stars with the potential to become the company's next big names. The TBS Championship, as AEW's secondary women's title, is designed to give rising talent a well-deserved spotlight. However, given Mercedes Mone's star power, the belt has done little to elevate her in recent times.
Meanwhile, rising stars such as Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and Thekla are still seeking their breakout moment in the company. Therefore, capturing the AEW TBS Championship could provide the perfect opportunity to elevate their careers.
As a result, Tony Khan has a solid reason to take the title off of Mone to give it to a rising name to put her in the major spotlight.
#1. To move Mercedes Mone in the AEW Women's World Championship picture
Mercedes Mone is a huge name in AEW. Currently, she boasts the status of being one of the most popular stars associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion. With that status, she has everything she needs to be the AEW Women's World Champion. Therefore, sooner or later, Tony Khan will have to push The CEO into the main event picture of All Elite Wrestling.
However, the TBS Championship has, in some ways, kept the former WWE star anchored in the mid-card division. By taking the title off her, AEW could open the door for her rise into the Women's World Title picture. Such a move would mark a fresh new chapter in Mercedes' career with All Elite Wrestling.