3 reasons why AEW will book Mercedes Mone to win at All In 2025

Mercedes Mone has become a global name in the professional wrestling industry. Ever since she left WWE in 2022 and joined their rival competition, AEW, her fame and popularity have skyrocketed to unprecedented heights, making her one of the marquee names, especially among female wrestlers.

Moreover, The CEO is currently the holder of five different championships at the same time. Her next goal is to capture the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling's women's division, the AEW Women's World Championship. She will have the opportunity to challenge the reigning titleholder, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Mone outlasted a field of top in-ring competitors in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn the right to compete for the title at AEW's biggest stage, All In: Texas. The event will take place on July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

With the dream showdown finally coming to fruition, major signs are pointing toward AEW choosing The CEO as the next champion, and there are three reasons to back that prediction.

#3. Break her own record of holding championships simultaneously

Mercedes Mone has been collecting championships ever since her AEW tenure began in March 2024 in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The former WWE Superstar began by winning the TBS Championship in AEW and then added major women's titles to her resume, with her last one being the CMLL Women's World Championship at the Grand Slam: Mexico event.

With that victory, Mone set a record of holding five titles at the same time. All Elite Wrestling may have a plan to make more headlines at All In: Texas at the expense of Toni Storm, and have The CEO extend her record to six championships simultaneously.

#2. Keep her impressive winning streak intact

Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale in her first match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, she has been on a winning streak in singles matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Following her latest win over Mina Shirakawa on AEW Dynamite 300, Mone extended her impressive streak to 18-0. Tony Khan and his regime might want to establish a historical record set by The CEO, which could be a driving force for them to book her to win against Toni Storm at All In: Texas 2025.

#1. Mercedes Mone is a bigger global star than Toni Storm

Toni Storm was a promising talent whose potential was wasted in WWE following her main roster call-up. She left the company and joined AEW in 2022. In the All Elite landscape, she brought her "Timeless" gimmick to life, making her one of the industry's top wrestlers and taking her fame to the next level.

While the Hollywood Starlet is a star in her own right, it can be argued that Mercedes Mone's popularity transcends that of Toni Storm. Her status as a global star could be a prime reason that AEW decides to have her end Storm's title reign and become the AEW Women's World Champion at All In.

