3 reasons why Alexa Bliss should have joined AEW instead of re-signing with WWE

Alexa Bliss has been one of the top WWE Superstars of the women's division for a long time. She took a hiatus from the promotion in January 2023 due to her real-life pregnancy. Bliss stayed away from the Stamford-based promotion for two years, and there were even rumors that she failed to renegotiate a new deal with WWE.

Despite that, Little Miss Bliss made her thunderous return as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, which garnered a huge ovation from the fans. After getting back on track on SmackDown, Bliss again disappeared from WWE TV, with her last match being the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber in March 2025.

The wait to see Alexa Bliss was over this week as she returned to television on the May 9, 2025, edition of the blue brand. However, looking at her career graph since returning at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion should have signed with rival promotion AEW, and there are three compelling reasons behind that discussion.

We take a look at them below:

#3. WWE did not capitalize on her return, which got one of the loudest pops

Fans had pretty much given up on seeing Alexa Bliss back in WWE after rumors spread online that negotiations between her and the company fell through. However, after seeing her comeback at the Royal Rumble PLE, fans went unglued and screamed their lungs out for the former five-time WWE women's champion.

That was a clear sign that WWE should have positioned her at the top of storylines on SmackDown. Bliss has been on top and delivered in the past. But Triple H and his regime seemingly failed to realize that potential, which could have gone the other way had Bliss signed with AEW and made her comeback in that promotion.

#2. Dropping intriguing storylines mid-way after major teases

After Alexa Bliss returned to WWE, she joined Friday Night SmackDown. Interestingly, The Wyatt Sicks faction was also moved to the blue brand as part of the WWE transfer window earlier this year. Moreover, in every segment or match Bliss was involved in, teasers of her joining the faction were constantly dropped for weeks.

However, Little Miss Bliss was suddenly taken off WWE television after the Elimination Chamber PLE. Not only that, Wyatt Sicks has also not been brought back, and upon Alexa's return on SmackDown this week, she has been teased to have a storyline with Charlotte Flair. WWE building hype for her by teasing captivating programs and then scrapping them should have persuaded Bliss to consider her options.

#1. Leaving Alexa Bliss out of WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest disappointments for Alexa Bliss was missing out on WrestleMania 41. Considering the pop her return got, and the momentum she was building, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion undoubtedly deserved a spot at The Show of Shows this year.

However, WWE chose to bench her from their premier show, where she could have cemented her spot at the top of the women's division. Her unpredictable booking and missing out on the biggest WWE show of the year should have pushed her to the edge to consider returning with AEW instead of the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

