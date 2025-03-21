3 Reasons a former WWE star could challenge Mercedes Mone next and dethrone her in AEW

Mercedes Mone has become one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world. From being a 'Boss' to reaching the heights of a 'CEO', Mercedes commands star power like no one else. After the end of her WWE run in 2022, The CEO spent some time in Japan and debuted in AEW in 2024.

In her first match for the company, she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. Mercedes has been on a winning streak and has defeated top stars like Britt Baker and Mina Shirakawa and also won multiple other titles.

However, Mercedes Mone has recently been taking shots at a former WWE star who has been absent. The CEO has been dropping indirect references to the current ROH Women's Champion, Athena. Moreover, a recent report by Fightful suggested that a possible match is also in the works between them.

With all signs pointing towards her return, here are three reasons Athena could be the one to challenge Mercedes for her TBS title and dethrone her in the process.

#3. Revenge for her pupil, Billie Starkz

After retaining her TBS title at Grand Slam Australia against Harley Cameron, the next challenger to step up to Mercedes Mone for her TBS title was Billie Starkz. She returned to AEW after a long hiatus and inserted herself right into the title picture.

However, she was defeated by Mercedes during the March 19, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite despite putting up a great fight. The CEO took shots at her after her loss and even before the match took place. This could lead to Athena making her return to seek revenge for her former pupil, Billie Starkz, and seek her help in dethroning The CEO for the title.

#2. Athena's credibility as the ROH champion makes her a worthy challenger

Athena has proven her worth as a top in-ring competitor in ROH. She has been the ROH Women's Champion for over 820 days now.

This makes her a worthy competitor to challenge Mercedes Mone for her TBS title. Moreover, the stakes could be raised further with a 'Title vs. Title' stipulation added to the match. Athena could use her impressive style and in-ring acumen to defeat the former WWE megastar.

#1. Mercedes Mone has been taking continuous jabs at her during the feud with Billie Starkz

As fans have noticed, Mercedes Mone had been taking jabs at Athena throughout her entire feud with Billie Starkz. She even had a back-and-forth exchange with The Fallen Goddess on social media. Moreover, after her victory over Starkz, Mercedes made an indirect reference to her, calling out Billie's 'Trainer.'

With all signs pointing toward Athena's return, it seems like a match with Mone could be on the cards. It could be a great opportunity for AEW to take the TBS Title off The CEO by having their record-breaking star defeat Mercedes Mone in a spectacular and high-stakes showdown.

