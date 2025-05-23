3 reasons why Hurt Syndicate will benefit from MJF as a faction member

MJF had one mission in his mind in AEW for the last few months: to become an official member of The Hurt Syndicate. The mouthpiece and manager of the stable, MVP was keen on adding the top star to their ranks and Shelton Benjamin also gave his approval.
However, the third member and the muscle of the group, Bobby Lashley, was initially not in favor of their decision. For weeks, Maxwell Jacob Friedman tried everything in his power to convince Lashley, from imported cars to enticing him with beautiful women. However, The All Mighty did not give in to his relentless pursuit.
Finally, on last week's edition of Dynamite, MJF got the third thumbs up from Lashley, who accepted him as the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate. This week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth put pen to paper and officially joined the faction.
With a top attraction like MJF on their side now, here are three reasons why this decision can be a game-changer for The Hurt Syndicate.
#3. His tenure in AEW has been longer than theirs
MJF is considered one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling. He has been with the promotion since it came into existence in 2019. The Devil knows the company in and out and his extensive knowledge, and insights about the AEW landscape can be an asset to The Hurt Syndicate.
All three other faction members came to AEW from WWE, and their tenures have been relatively shorter than MJF's. So, his experience in Tony Khan's company could prove beneficial in one way or another.
#2. MJF's star power can gain them more traction
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has risen to become one of the marquee attractions, not only in AEW but also in the entire wrestling world. He was one of the top prospects in what he called 'The Bidding War of 2024' when his contract came to an end. Despite an offer from the sports entertainment juggernaut, MJF chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.
In only five years, MJF has become a highly acclaimed star who can pull eyeballs and crowds like no other. His fame can bring more attention to The Hurt Syndicate, taking their popularity to the next level in professional wrestling.
#1. Their ultimate goal of winning singles titles using his narcissistic ways
MVP recently revealed in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that the ultimate goal of every Hurt Syndicate was to capture singles championships after dominating the tag team scene. MJF could be their path to those opportunities, considering he is a former AEW World Champion and International Champion.
Moreover, The Salt of the Earth knows how to get the job done, even if it takes underhanded tactics. His tenure as champion and winning ways could be the catalyst for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to win singles titles in All Elite Wrestling.