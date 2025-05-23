3 reasons why Hurt Syndicate will benefit from MJF as a faction member

MJF had one mission in his mind in AEW for the last few months: to become an official member of The Hurt Syndicate. The mouthpiece and manager of the stable, MVP was keen on adding the top star to their ranks and Shelton Benjamin also gave his approval.

Ad

However, the third member and the muscle of the group, Bobby Lashley, was initially not in favor of their decision. For weeks, Maxwell Jacob Friedman tried everything in his power to convince Lashley, from imported cars to enticing him with beautiful women. However, The All Mighty did not give in to his relentless pursuit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Finally, on last week's edition of Dynamite, MJF got the third thumbs up from Lashley, who accepted him as the fourth member of The Hurt Syndicate. This week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth put pen to paper and officially joined the faction.

With a top attraction like MJF on their side now, here are three reasons why this decision can be a game-changer for The Hurt Syndicate.

#3. His tenure in AEW has been longer than theirs

MJF is considered one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling. He has been with the promotion since it came into existence in 2019. The Devil knows the company in and out and his extensive knowledge, and insights about the AEW landscape can be an asset to The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

All three other faction members came to AEW from WWE, and their tenures have been relatively shorter than MJF's. So, his experience in Tony Khan's company could prove beneficial in one way or another.

#2. MJF's star power can gain them more traction

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has risen to become one of the marquee attractions, not only in AEW but also in the entire wrestling world. He was one of the top prospects in what he called 'The Bidding War of 2024' when his contract came to an end. Despite an offer from the sports entertainment juggernaut, MJF chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

In only five years, MJF has become a highly acclaimed star who can pull eyeballs and crowds like no other. His fame can bring more attention to The Hurt Syndicate, taking their popularity to the next level in professional wrestling.

#1. Their ultimate goal of winning singles titles using his narcissistic ways

MVP recently revealed in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that the ultimate goal of every Hurt Syndicate was to capture singles championships after dominating the tag team scene. MJF could be their path to those opportunities, considering he is a former AEW World Champion and International Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, The Salt of the Earth knows how to get the job done, even if it takes underhanded tactics. His tenure as champion and winning ways could be the catalyst for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to win singles titles in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More