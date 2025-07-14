3 Reasons why Jon Moxley should not get a rematch for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley has been the top star in AEW for the past couple of years. After winning the World Title last year from Bryan Danielson, Moxley went on a dominant streak with his Death Riders' stablemates.

His faction made sure he retained the title no matter what. However, the Purveyor of Violence made a lot of enemies for himself due to his antics, and it finally came full circle at All In when a few ghosts from his past showed up and helped Hangman Page defeat him for the World Title.

Now that Mox has lost the title, he should not immediately get a rematch for the title, and here are three reasons why.

#3. It's time for Jon Moxley to step away and get some rest

Jon Moxley has been the face of All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the company in 2019. He has been Tony Khan's most dependable star and has always put the promotion first, no matter what. He has enjoyed four World Title reigns, with two of those reigns lasting over 250 days.

Given that Mox is known for having brutal matches that involve bleeding, these bouts can take a toll on his body. Hence, now that he has lost the title, it is time he took some time off TV and returned after a few months completely rejuvenated. After all, he deserves this rest after everything he's done for the promotion.

#2. AEW needs to build new stars for the future

It's understandable that AEW needed to bank on some notable stars such as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho during the promotion's early years. However, the company is now growing at a rapid pace, and since its inception, it has only managed to build two notable main event stars, MJF and Hangman Page.

Hence, with Jon Moxley out of the title picture, Tony Khan can focus on building more main eventers so that the promotion relies less on guys such as Mox, Omega, Ospreay, and more.

The company has some potential candidates who can take on the role, such as Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, and this is a good way to get them into the main event scene.

#1. There's nothing left in this story anymore

Before AEW All In: Texas, Jon Moxley and Hangman Page faced each other four times in televised singles matches, and the score remained 2-2 between them. At All In, Page broke the tie with the win. Hence, there really isn't anything else left in this story anymore.

Therefore, Mox getting a rematch for the World Title would be a bad idea since the story wouldn't be intriguing enough. Fans already found out who the better man is at All In, and Tony Khan should leave it at that for now.

It will be interesting to see who will be the first person to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

