3 reasons why Jon Moxley retaining his title at AEW Dynasty is not a bad decision

Jon Moxley has been holding the AEW World Championship for nearly 180 days now, and has started to garner significant criticism for his reign. He recently had a stunning match with Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025. However, in a controversial finish that saw The Young Bucks return to attack Strickland, Moxley retained his World Title.

This finish drew a strong negative reaction from the fans who had been hoping for his reign to end for some time. But, we think there are a few reasons why Moxley retaining the AEW World Championship isn't a bad decision from Tony Khan.

#3. Long-term storytelling potential

AEW has been building The Death Riders as the main focus of their programming for the past couple of months now. Jon Moxley and his crew have run roughshod on the entire roster and it's been interesting to watch, as the group has protected their leader and his reign.

Fans have started calling for Moxley's World title reign to come to an end and for the entire group to disband for one reason or the other. However, they're missing the bigger picture, and the company has carefully put together the pieces to tell a long-term story with the group.

Suddenly ending Jon Moxley's reign would make their work useless, and the company might even miss out on an opportunity to tell a bigger story of a member of The Death Riders going on to cost him, such as Wheeler Yuta.

#2. Continue his reign until a new main-event star emerges

Jon Moxley has certainly stepped up for the company several times and is a four-time AEW World Champion. We've seen him give the spotlight to other stars and he does his best to make his opponents look good, no matter what.

While many people weren't a fan of him retaining the World Title against Swerve Strickland, one has to consider that the latter is already a certified main-event-level talent. Since Moxley's reign has gone on for so long, Tony Khan is probably setting the stage for a new main-event level star to emerge.

If this is indeed the case, someone like Darby Allin comes to mind, as he would be the perfect pick to ascend to the main event scene. It would also make sense in storyline for him to come take his revenge against the Purveyor of Violence for taking him out.

#1. Moxley gets more eyeballs on AEW since he's more established

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the most reliable and well-known wrestlers working in AEW. His success and popularity in WWE instantly led him to the main event scene, but his work rate has also been undeniable.

One could argue that Swerve Strickland is also another reliable performer for the company, but Jon Moxley's name brings more eyeballs to AEW. His name in the main event of the card is something fans will always be attracted to. Ratings and PPV ticket sales have been a testament to this, recently.

With this in mind, his work as a heel has been successful since he has attracted more people to watch the product hoping for him to lose the World Championship. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland's loss against Moxley at AEW Dynasty due to The Young Bucks' return will also create an engaging story for him.

