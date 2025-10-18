3 reasons why Mercedes Moné needs to lose the TBS Championship at AEW WrestleDream

Mercedes Moné is one of the biggest female stars in the pro wrestling world today. She recently tied Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 Championships at the same by winning her 10th title. She recently issued an open challenge to any Champion in the world for her TBS Championship at WrestleDream. Fans around the world are excited to see who will challenge the CEO now.Let's take a look at 3 reasons why Moné should lose her title at AEW WrestleDream:#3. Mercedes Moné already broke Jade Cargill's recordMoné recently became the longest reigning TBS Champion of all time. She broke the record previously held by current WWE star Jade Cargill as she kept the title for 508 days. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt made sense to keep the TBS title on Moné as AEW wouldn't want a WWE star to be a record title holder in their company. However, now that Moné has already broken the record she should lose the title to a new, up and coming star.#2. Moné's run as the belt collector has already run it's courseMercedes Moné started her run as the belt collector after she joined AEW. She started winning Championships across different promotions that also brought new fans to those brands. However, fans have already gotten bored with her belt collector gimmick.The CEO of AEW has been winning multiple titles around the globe for a long time. While fans found it entertaining at first to see her with so many Championships, the gimmick has now overstayed it's welcome. If she loses the TBS title at WrestleDream, it could be the beginning of the end of her reign as the Belt Collector. #1. Moné should be in the World title pictureMercedes Moné won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup and challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World title at All In: Texas. To everyone's surprise, Storm succesfully defended her title against the CEO. This marked Moné's first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling.Moné disappeared from the AEW Women's World title since her loss to Toni at All In. It's about time that she gets serious again and starts focusing on winning World Championship gold in AEW. If she loses her TBS title at WrestleDream, she could go after the AEW Women's World title as to maintain her collection of 10 belts.