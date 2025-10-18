3 reasons why Mercedes Moné needs to lose the TBS Championship at AEW WrestleDream

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 18, 2025 10:15 GMT
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mon&eacute; (Image via AEW
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné (Image via AEW's Official Instagram)

Mercedes Moné is one of the biggest female stars in the pro wrestling world today. She recently tied Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 Championships at the same by winning her 10th title. She recently issued an open challenge to any Champion in the world for her TBS Championship at WrestleDream. Fans around the world are excited to see who will challenge the CEO now.

Ad

Let's take a look at 3 reasons why Moné should lose her title at AEW WrestleDream:

#3. Mercedes Moné already broke Jade Cargill's record

Moné recently became the longest reigning TBS Champion of all time. She broke the record previously held by current WWE star Jade Cargill as she kept the title for 508 days.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It made sense to keep the TBS title on Moné as AEW wouldn't want a WWE star to be a record title holder in their company. However, now that Moné has already broken the record she should lose the title to a new, up and coming star.

#2. Moné's run as the belt collector has already run it's course

Mercedes Moné started her run as the belt collector after she joined AEW. She started winning Championships across different promotions that also brought new fans to those brands. However, fans have already gotten bored with her belt collector gimmick.

Ad

The CEO of AEW has been winning multiple titles around the globe for a long time. While fans found it entertaining at first to see her with so many Championships, the gimmick has now overstayed it's welcome. If she loses the TBS title at WrestleDream, it could be the beginning of the end of her reign as the Belt Collector.

#1. Moné should be in the World title picture

Mercedes Moné won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup and challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World title at All In: Texas. To everyone's surprise, Storm succesfully defended her title against the CEO. This marked Moné's first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling.

Moné disappeared from the AEW Women's World title since her loss to Toni at All In. It's about time that she gets serious again and starts focusing on winning World Championship gold in AEW. If she loses her TBS title at WrestleDream, she could go after the AEW Women's World title as to maintain her collection of 10 belts.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications