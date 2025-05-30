AEW produced a stellar pay-per-view with Double or Nothing to celebrate their sixth anniversary. The event featured top-tier names that delivered captivating showdowns for the fans. Following the events of the show, a dream showdown is now set in stone for their upcoming premier event, All In: Texas, which could be one of the biggest matches in AEW history.

The match will feature 'Timeless' Toni Storm defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone. The current TBS Champion picked up a huge win over Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup. With her huge victory, she earned a title shot against Storm at AEW All In: Texas, set to take place on July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Both top All Elite Wrestling stars met each other in a huge face-to-face after Mone's win at Double or Nothing, which gave a preview of what the fans can expect at the event. With the stage set for their huge collision, here are three reasons why Storm vs. Mone has the potential to be the main event of AEW's biggest show.

#3. Major starpower for AEW's premier show

Wrestling fans are always drawn to promotions that boast the highest and most lucrative star power. Mercedes Mone and 'Timeless' Toni Storm are two stars who command that drawing power and fame, which in itself makes the match a significant bout on the card.

The CEO and the Hollywood Starlet are two of the biggest names in the business. With their roaring popularity and major in-ring acumen, this match would be a marquee showdown if given the main event slot.

#2. Their first face-off was a huge hit

Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone had been having brief interactions during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Fans were excited by the glimpses of altercations between the two top AEW stars of the women's division. This week, after Mone became Storm's next number one contender, they met face-to-face for the first time in the ring.

The segment itself was the main event of Dynamite this week and was captivating from start to finish. If one glimpse of Mone and Storm shook the foundation of All Elite Wrestling, both competitors in a main event showdown at their biggest stage would be nothing short of a blockbuster.

#1. A 'Title vs. Title' stipulation to raise the stakes of the showdown

AEW is known to incorporate references to WWE's product on numerous occasions. They can look back at the build-up of their first-ever women's WrestleMania main event match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. The match was set to be contested only for the RAW Women's title, held by Rousey at the time.

However, WWE put the SmackDown Women's title on Charlotte Flair leading up to their marquee showdown. This was done to make the WrestleMania main event even more significant with both titles on the line.

AEW could utilise a similar strategy by having Mercedes Mone also defend her TBS Championship in the match against Toni Storm. This could set up a huge 'Title vs. Title' winner-takes-all match between Mone and Storm, which could very well make it worthy of the main event of All In: Texas.

