3 reasons why Mercedes Mone should not win at AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. She began her career as a highly-rated prospect in WWE's developmental territory, NXT, and revolutionized the business alongside superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and her best friend, Bayley.

Ad

The CEO left WWE in 2022 and joined rival promotion AEW in 2024. She has taken her level of fame and star power to unprecedented heights during her tenure and has become a huge star in the entire industry. Mone currently has a new prize in sight, the AEW Women's World Championship, and she is very close to achieving her goal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mone is set to face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament at the upcoming Double or Nothing event. Despite the momentum and her status as a top star, here are three reasons Mercedes Mone should not walk out as the winner at AEW's next pay-per-view.

#3. Mercedes Mone is already an established star

Mercedes Mone is currently undefeated in AEW and holds the TBS Championship. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has claimed success like no other in various promotions like WWE, NJPW, and her current home, All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Therefore, Mone does not need the victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament finals. She could earn a major World title on another occasion and instead prove herself to be a true veteran and established wrestling superstar.

#2. A victory can help Jamie Hayter regain momentum

Unlike Mercedes Mone, Jamie Hayter is still on the rise as a top performer. Hayter has been a success in multiple promotions on the independent scene. Not only that, but she also tasted major gold in All Elite Wrestling on one occasion.

Ad

Therefore, a victory in the Owen Cup finals could help Hayter regain the momentum she had years ago in AEW. Moreover, she could even benefit from snapping Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak that stands at 372 days as of this date and garner major attention from fans.

#1. Jamie Hayter enters the main event scene at AEW All In

As mentioned, Jamie Hayter knows what it takes to be at the top of the AEW women's division. At the 2022 Full Gear event, Hayter defeated the current Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, to win her one and only World title in the company.

Ad

Expand Tweet

She could win the Owen Cup this year and get a chance to repeat history at the 2025 AEW All In Texas event. The match and a potential win can make Jamie Hayter a main event star in All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, the Double or Nothing pay-per-view could cement the imminent rise of Jamie Hayter should she pin Mercedes Mone's shoulders to the mat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More