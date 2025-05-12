3 reasons why Mercedes Mone should not win at AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. She began her career as a highly-rated prospect in WWE's developmental territory, NXT, and revolutionized the business alongside superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and her best friend, Bayley.
The CEO left WWE in 2022 and joined rival promotion AEW in 2024. She has taken her level of fame and star power to unprecedented heights during her tenure and has become a huge star in the entire industry. Mone currently has a new prize in sight, the AEW Women's World Championship, and she is very close to achieving her goal.
Mone is set to face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament at the upcoming Double or Nothing event. Despite the momentum and her status as a top star, here are three reasons Mercedes Mone should not walk out as the winner at AEW's next pay-per-view.
#3. Mercedes Mone is already an established star
Mercedes Mone is currently undefeated in AEW and holds the TBS Championship. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has claimed success like no other in various promotions like WWE, NJPW, and her current home, All Elite Wrestling.
Therefore, Mone does not need the victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament finals. She could earn a major World title on another occasion and instead prove herself to be a true veteran and established wrestling superstar.
#2. A victory can help Jamie Hayter regain momentum
Unlike Mercedes Mone, Jamie Hayter is still on the rise as a top performer. Hayter has been a success in multiple promotions on the independent scene. Not only that, but she also tasted major gold in All Elite Wrestling on one occasion.
Therefore, a victory in the Owen Cup finals could help Hayter regain the momentum she had years ago in AEW. Moreover, she could even benefit from snapping Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak that stands at 372 days as of this date and garner major attention from fans.
#1. Jamie Hayter enters the main event scene at AEW All In
As mentioned, Jamie Hayter knows what it takes to be at the top of the AEW women's division. At the 2022 Full Gear event, Hayter defeated the current Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, to win her one and only World title in the company.
She could win the Owen Cup this year and get a chance to repeat history at the 2025 AEW All In Texas event. The match and a potential win can make Jamie Hayter a main event star in All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, the Double or Nothing pay-per-view could cement the imminent rise of Jamie Hayter should she pin Mercedes Mone's shoulders to the mat.