3 Reasons why Ricochet should become the new International Champion at AEW Dynasty

Ricochet is considered one of the most exciting and athletic wrestling stars of this generation. The One and Only has competed around the world but became a household name in WWE, winning multiple championships and accolades. Despite that, he spent the majority of his tenure in the mid-card and eventually left the company last year.

This led to his monumental AEW debut at the 2024 All In event. After getting a good start in Tony Khan's company, Ricochet unleashed a more sinister and vicious side of himself, which was evident in his rivalry with Swerve Strickland.

Despite losing a high-stakes match to Strickland at AEW Revolution, the former WWE United States Champion bounced right back by emerging as a contender for the AEW International Championship. He will now challenge Kenny Omega for the title alongside Speedball Mike Bailey in a 3-way match at AEW Dynasty.

With Ricochet picking up momentum once again, here are the three reasons he needs to etch a win at AEW Dynasty and become the new AEW International Champion.

#3. Needs a title win to elevate in AEW

Ricochet has been in AEW for a few months now. The fans have witnessed a more aggressive side of the former WWE Superstar, which has gained him some praise and extra attention. However, winning a top championship is the real deal for every rising star in a major promotion.

The same is the case for The One and Only, who is yet to win a title in AEW. With his new persona drawing the fans' support despite being a heel, the 36-year-old needs a title win to take his fame to the next level in the company, and the Dynasty event can be the perfect stage for his coronation.

#2. Ricochet missed out on a huge opportunity that derailed his momentum

Ricochet came extremely close to his first major title opportunity in AEW. He faced off against his heated rival, Swerve Strickland, at the Revolution pay-per-view with a future AEW World Championship match hanging in the balance. Despite his best effort, he fell short against Strickland.

This might have derailed his ongoing momentum, but he got some of it back after earning the opportunity to challenge for the AEW International Championship last week on Dynamite. He needs to convert that into a title win to give him a major push in the company.

#1. Dethroning a megastar like Kenny Omega would be a major feat

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Kenny Omega is one of the most renowned figures in the history of professional wrestling. After recovering from a life-threatening disease, Omega returned to in-ring action early this year and became the new AEW International Champion at Revolution.

While Omega is already an established star, he could be the one to elevate Ricochet by dropping the title to him at AEW Dynasty. A victory over Kenny Omega to win the International title at the pay-per-view would be a defining feat and could take his career to unprecedented heights.

