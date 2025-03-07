3 reasons Ricochet should be next in line to challenge for the AEW World Championship

Ricochet has always been seen as one of the most dynamic and talented high-flyers in the world of professional wrestling. The One and Only came to prominence during his stint in WWE, and in the process, he won multiple titles in the global juggernaut. But despite that, Ricochet never became a big attraction for the company.

The former WWE United States Champion's contract came to an end in 2024. Following that, he made his highly rumored debut for AEW at their premier event, All In 2024, which took place in London, England. However, the fans later witnessed a new, aggressive, and dark side of Ricochet.

He has been making waves with his new personality and is scheduled to battle his arch-rival, Swerve Strickland, at AEW Revolution. The winner of the match will become the new number-one contender for the AEW World Championship, and here are three reasons why Ricochet deserves that opportunity.

#3. His heel work has been well-received

For the longest time, Ricochet was a babyface in WWE. He was seen as the underdog and was dominated by stronger opponents, although the former WWE star was sometimes able to hold his own.

However, the scenario has changed completely in AEW. Ricochet has channeled his inner aggression and gone to great lengths to inflict maximum damage on his opponent. The prime example is Swerve Strickland, whom he attacked viciously with a pair of scissors. This new side of Ricochet has been highly praised by fans and has made him look more legitimate and deserving of an AEW World title opportunity.

#2. He made an impact quickly in AEW

Ricochet spent close to a decade in WWE. In those years, although he did win championships and was a part of a lot of top matches, he was never seen as a top star of the company. In reality, he spent his entire run in WWE as a talented yet mid-card superstar.

However, in only months since his AEW debut, Ricochet's heel run has already made a huge impact. His decision to jump ship from WWE to AEW has proven to be a good decision, making him worthy of being the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

#1. A world title match and possible victory can take his career to greater heights

The only high-profile world championship match Ricochet had was in WWE against Brock Lesnar years ago. But he found himself squashed at the hands of The Beast in mere seconds. However, Ricochet has come a long way since that night, and his last few months in AEW have proven to be remarkable.

Therefore, The One and Only defeating Swerve Strickland, earning the AEW World title match, and possibly dethroning the champion, could cement the untapped potential Ricochet always possessed. This scenario could make him one of the top stars of Tony Khan's company and a legitimate star in professional wrestling.

