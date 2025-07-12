3 Reasons Samoa Joe was brutally attacked by Death Riders at AEW All In

AEW All In Texas opened with a colossal battle between two top factions in the company. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd competed against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Brody King, and Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Both formidable sides displayed a classic multi-man showdown in front of the sell-out Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. As the dust settled, The Opps were successful in retaining their title. However, things ended in favor of the Death Riders, who attacked the winners post-match.

Moreover, they inflicted maximum damage on Samoa Joe. The heinous act saw Claudio Castagnoli's neck wrapped around a steel chair, and he had to be taken out on a stretcher. Here are three possible reasons Joe was subjected to this assault.

#3. Samoa Joe might have been written out of AEW television

Samoa Joe has been a veteran in the wrestling business for years. He has been competing nonstop ever since he came to AEW with very few breaks.

Although there have been no reports of The Submission Machine being injured, he might have decided to take a hiatus to rejuvenate, and the attack was the direction AEW chose to write him off television.

#2. The Death Riders might have made their path to the trios title much easier now

The Death Riders was visibly frustrated about failing to win the AEW World Trios Championship from The Opps at All In 2025.

Interestingly, it was Samoa Joe who delivered the Muscle Buster on Wheeler Yuta to score the pinfall. Jon Moxley's faction might have chosen to take him out to make their path easier to the title, and with Joe out of the picture, The Opps lost their main man, and this could lead to them dropping the championship to The Death Riders in the near future.

#1. Samoa Joe could have been a huge threat to their leader

A few months ago, Samoa Joe took the Death Riders leader, Jon Moxley, to the limit and nearly defeated him to capture his AEW World Championship.

With this huge win by Joe and his faction, The Death Riders might have sensed that threat and decided to lay a beatdown to neutralize it before the former WWE United States Champion went after Moxley later on.

