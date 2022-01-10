3 reasons Samoa Joe should join AEW & 2 he should not 

Questions will forever be asked as to why Samoa Joe never ascended the mountain of WWE. Seemingly destined to thrive in a promotion where titans prosper, Joe endured a WWE career with monumental ups and downs.

The only 3-time NXT Champion has stood toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and while they usually dwarf their competition in the way they are presented, Joe was presented as a legitimate outside challenger.

His Great Balls of Fire clash with the Beast Incarnate was a statement of intent, at times convincing the crowd that they were going to witness an upset. Even in defeat, Samoa Joe had made his mark on the main event scene and established himself as one of Lesnar's greatest opponents since his 2012 return to professional wrestling.

A sore combination of injuries, long-term plans not concerning Joe, and a general change in direction for the NXT brand he had returned to halted his WWE career.

As with any released WWE talent, fans will speculate about his next destination, and the prevailing suggestion will be AEW. Tony Khan's promotion has risen in just over two years to become the top alternative product to WWE, and has been the landing pad for talents such as Malakai Black, Miro and Andrade El Idolo.

But that doesn't necessarily make it the best option for Samoa Joe. There are a variety of thought processes needed before making such a jump. Let's take a look at what could work in Joe's favor and where he could benefit from looking elsewhere.

#3 (Should) Samoa Joe will have the chance to nurture the next generation

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33 Samoa Joe and William Regal at the recent WWE tryouts less than 1 month ago. Now both are no longer in WWE. Samoa Joe and William Regal at the recent WWE tryouts less than 1 month ago. Now both are no longer in WWE. https://t.co/IVESIPdV2V

It cannot be denied that AEW has a keen eye on the future. Whether it be second-generation prospects like Hook or Austin Gunn, or pillars of the future like MJF and Jungle Boy.

Samoa Joe was assigned a coaching role when he was off television, seen working with the likes of William Regal to spot and nurture the budding stars in the WWE PC.

If he were to join AEW, he could impart his own wealth of experience to the future stars of the business.

