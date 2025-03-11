3 reasons why Swerve Strickland can be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title

AEW has seen the rise of many top superstars who have become influential names in the business. Many of those athletes have been former WWE stars who did not find major success in the global juggernaut. However, their shift to All Elite Wrestling has proven to be remarkable for them. One such name is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland made his debut in AEW at the 2022 Revolution event. He rose to the top of the men's division at the 2024 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to win his first World Championship and had a spectacular run as champion.

Following the events of Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland is again in contention for the AEW World Championship. He defeated his arch-rival, Ricochet, to earn the opportunity to challenge the reigning champion, Jon Moxley.

Here are three reasons Swerve Strickland might have Moxley's number and dethrone him for the title.

#3. Swerve Strickland is one of the top babyfaces of the company

Swerve Strickland came into AEW as a top prospect for the company. Through his hard work and perseverance, he ascended to the top of the division last year. His title win at AEW Dynasty cemented his status as a top babyface and helped him garner a huge reaction.

The AEW roster only has a few top babyfaces, with Swerve Strickland being one of them. So, his popularity and rise to the top once again can be a reason for him to dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World title.

#2. He attacked Jon Moxley at the end of AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland already has his eyes set on Jon Moxley after becoming the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship. After Moxley retained his title against Cope and Christian Cage in the main event, he was seen leaving through the crowd, but he was blocked by Prince Nana.

As they were arguing, Swerve Strickland dived from the top of the balcony onto Jon Moxley to make a huge statement. Strickland has already started his mind games to throw Moxley off his game, and that could lead to him defeating The One True King for the title.

#1. Strickland needs to get back into the main event scene

The New Flavor had a remarkable run as the AEW World Champion. However, his title reign came to a memorable end at the hands of Bryan Danielson at All In 2024. Since then, Swerve Strickland has been out of the World title picture for a long time. He had an intense feud with Hangman Adam Page, before a short rivalry with The Hurt Syndicate. His story with Ricochet seemingly ended at Revolution with a big win.

This could mean that he has more drive to get back the title. The drive and passion to become the top guy once again could propel Swerve to end Jon Moxley's title reign.

