3 reasons why Swerve Strickland should be re-inserted into the AEW World Title picture after Revolution

AEW has proven to be the land of opportunity for some of the most remarkable talents in the business. For quite some time, there have been several in-ring competitors who have failed to make an impact in their rival promotion, WWE. But the same stars are able to turn things around completely in the land of All Elite. One such top name is Swerve Strickland.

The captivating star was a more of a mid-card attraction for WWE during his brief run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, upon his debut in AEW, Strickland began making waves as a legitimate top star. He wrestled against the likes of top stars like Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay, delivering some of the most captivating bouts in the company's history. This led to him becoming the AEW World Champion in 2024.

Furthermore, Strickland had one of the biggest nights in his career in Tony Khan's company at All In 2024. He headlined the company's biggest show against wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson and delivered one of the greatest in-ring showdowns in the history of professional wrestling.

However, it has been months since Swerve has been out of the world title scene. But all that can change at AEW Revolution when Strickland faces his heated rival, Ricochet, with the winner earning a world championship match. Here are three reasons Strickland should win the match and re-insert himself back into the World title scene.

#3. Swerve Strickland has been out of the title scene for a long time

Swerve Strickland spent the majority of his 2024 year in top storylines on AEW television. He was given significant TV time and opportunities and ascended to the top of the division as one of the most captivating stars in the company.

As noted, it has been months since Swerve Strickland had that kind of success. The fans have already gotten behind him for his remarkable run, and reinserting him back in that spot could be vital for AEW. So, a win over Ricochet can be expected for Swerve at Revolution.

#2. He had a remarkable run as AEW World Champion

Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship back in April 2024. He defeated the dominant and destructive Samoa Joe at the Dynasty pay-per-view to win his first world title in the company. Following that, he had a remarkable run as the top dog in the company, defeating the likes of Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli.

Moreover, even the end of his title reign, against Bryan Danielson at All In, was a highly spectacular showdown. Swerve Strickland brought a whole new level of credibility to the AEW World Championship, which has seemingly been lost ever since Jon Moxley became champion and hid the title in a briefcase. This makes a compelling case for Strickland to return to the title picture after the Revolution event.

#1. Remain as a top star of AEW

The wrestling world witnessed the rise of Swerve Strickland as a main event talent last year in AEW. His spectacular title reign, captivating presence, and connection with the audience have been mesmerizing to see.

However, keeping him away from the main event title scene for too long could diminish all the hard work that AEW has done to build Strickland as one of their top star. Therefore, a victory over Ricochet at Revolution is necessary to protect the credibility of Swerve Strickland as a top attraction.

