3 Reasons why Tony Khan should book Toni Storm to win at AEW All In Texas

"Timeless" Toni Storm has been one of the biggest success stories in AEW. She was a resilient and fiery in-ring competitor who had an incredible rise to fame upon her arrival in All Elite Wrestling. This came after WWE failed to realize her potential on the main roster, leading to her eventual release in 2022.

Ad

Since joining AEW, Storm has experienced a significant resurgence and has become one of the most renowned women's wrestlers of this generation. Moreover, she has become the record-setting four-time AEW Women's World Champion and is set to appear at All In 2025. The event will take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a dream showdown, she will battle the marquee star and current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, who has been undefeated in singles competition in AEW. With her title on the line and a huge fight field set in stone, here are three reasons why CEO Tony Khan should book The Hollywood Starlet as the match winner.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#3. A homegrown AEW talent winning will be better for the company

While Toni Storm was not part of All Elite Wrestling when it began, she can be considered a homegrown talent in AEW. She had a completely different persona in WWE and brought the same character to the land of All Elite. However, she found her true identity in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

As the company's original gimmick, "Timeless" Toni Storm became highly popular. With Mercedes Mone already having established her name in WWE, unlike Toni Storm, Tony Khan's decision to book the current AEW Women's World Champion to win at All In 2025 would be a better move for her credibility and his company.

#2. She is the perfect candidate to end Mercedes Mone’s winning streak

Mercedes Mone has been operating on a different level since she joined AEW. The CEO currently holds the dominant winning record of 18-0 in singles matches in All Elite Wrestling and has defeated multiple notable opponents, including Mina Shirakawa, Britt Baker, Harley Cameron, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the current AEW women's division, the only top name left who could truly snap that incredible streak is "Timeless" Toni Storm. She is a top star in her own right, with the potential to do the unthinkable on the biggest stage of the company, AEW All In Texas.

#1. A victory would take her popularity on par with Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has ascended to become a global star in professional wrestling since leaving WWE in 2022. It can be argued that the CEO's fame and popularity transcend Toni Storm. However, that could no longer be true if Tony Khan books Storm to defeat Mone at All In 2025.

The current AEW Women's World Champion defeating the former WWE Superstar at a stage like All In would put her in major headlines. Furthermore, she would be the one to end Mone's undefeated streak. This would prove to be one of the biggest wins of her entire wrestling career, and she would be mentioned in the same conversation as top stars, such as Mercedes Mone herself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!