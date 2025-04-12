3 Reasons Triple H will eventually convince Mercedes Mone to return to WWE

Triple H is currently leading WWE creatively as its Chief Content Officer. The Game has been focused on getting the best out of each star. The King of Kings is also always looking to expand the roster and create some competition by bringing in the very best stars into the company.

We've also seen him sign several former AEW talents, such as Jade Cargill, Penta, Rey Fenix, and more. However, there's one particular star who fans are hoping The Game will convince to return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. That star is none other than Mercedes Mone.

While Mone is doing more than well in AEW and is currently at the top of her game, there's no reason she can't return to her former workplace in the future. Here are three reasons why The Game will convince The CEO to return to WWE:

#3. Close relationship with Triple H from NXT days

Before she turned into Mercedes Mone, The CEO was thrilling the crowd as Sasha Banks in WWE. She made a huge name for herself in NXT and put the women's division at the forefront with her classic rivalry with Bayley.

The current AEW TBS Champion was pushed as one of the four horsewomen along with Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. While it's clear it was all due to her talent, it's also because The King of Kings had her back. Triple H collaborated with Mercedes closely to make her character work.

The collective work would lead to her true character coming forward as Sasha Banks and Mercedes Mone. That same level of collaboration might lead them to join forces once again soon.

#2. Her sudden WWE exit deserves a good ending

If there's anything we learned from CM Punk's triumphant return to WWE, it is that you can never say never. If hell froze over and Triple H and The Second City Saint were able to put their past differences aside, it's safe to say that Mercedes Mone could do the same.

The CEO's walkout from WWE in May 2022 was hugely controversial and caused a huge stir in the company that even led to her being called out on TV. Hence, bridges need to be rebuilt to ensure her smooth return.

We're sure that once communication begins between the two parties, they'll both aim for a return that starts a fresh chapter in their story. Each story deserves a good ending, and we all deserve to see Mercedes Mone finish her story in WWE.

#1. Dream Matches and rivalries

While Mercedes Mone locked horns with almost every top star in WWE during her tenure, it's safe to say many new stars are waiting to get in the ring with her. Triple H would surely have lined up many new dream matches and feuds for The CEO to convince her.

A main event feud with stars such as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and more would have fans tuning in instantly. Lastly, Triple H could also reunite Mone with Bayley. The CEO recently stated on social media that her close friend and longtime rival was her favorite opponent of all time.

So, it's likely that she might return to have a nice ending to her long-running story with The Role Model.

