3 Reasons Why Jade Cargill Should Eventually Return To AEW After SummerSlam 2025 Debacle

At WWE SummerSlam, Jade Cargill clashed against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. It was a decent affair, where Stratton retained her title.Several fans had expected The Storm to emerge victorious in this contest. Triple H's decision to keep the title on Tiffany Stratton disappointed many people, who believe that WWE was overlooking the former AEW star.Considering how dominant she was in All Elite Wrestling, fans had expected Cargill to make the same impact in WWE. The former TBS Champion's loss at SummerSlam has raised many questions about her booking.Tony Khan involved Cargill in AEW's weekly programming much more significantly than Triple H has since signing the exciting star. In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jade Cargill should eventually return to AEW after the SummerSlam 2025 debacle.#3. Better shot at success in the AEW Women's divisionWWE has a stacked women's roster at the moment. While names like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan have a prominent presence on RAW, the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, and others run things on SmackDown.The roster also has room for veterans like Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi, while names like Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria wait for bigger opportunities. Following her loss at SummerSlam, Jade Cargill has fallen down the pecking order, and it would be challenging for her to recover from her recent defeat.The AEW Women's division would be a better fit for Cargill to succeed. While the division also boasts several world-class talents, such as Toni Storm, Athena, and Mercedes Mone, The Storm could still manage to get a consistent push in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The 33-year-old star has matured significantly as an in-ring performer, which would finally allow her to engage in some major feuds in AEW. Jade Cargill has already proven her worth as a megastar to the AEW audience, which is another factor that would work in her favor.#2. Mercedes Mone vs Jade Cargill could finally take placeMercedes Mone is one of the biggest icons of women's wrestling. The CEO has made an impact in every promotion she has stepped into.The CEO currently finds herself plying her trade in AEW. Mone currently holds the TBS Championship, a title that was once synonymous with Jade Cargill.The 33-year-old star could return to AEW in the future to have a clash against the erstwhile Sasha Banks. It could be a career-defining feud for Cargill, whose limits would be tested against a veteran like Mone.The CEO managed to bring the best out of The Storm, making her realise that her brute strength is not enough against Mone's experience. However, Cargill could rely on her aggression to give the reigning TBS Champion a run for her money.#1. Jade Cargill could finally fulfill her AEW Women's World Title aspirationsTony Khan presented Jade Cargill as an invincible force during her time in AEW. The AEW President crowned Cargill as the inaugural TBS Champion, and she went on to hold the coveted title for 508 days.However, Cargill was kept away from all the major main event talents during her stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Interestingly, Cargill never attempted to challenge for the AEW Women's World Title during her AEW run.The SmackDown star could return to the Tony Khan-led company in the future to finally accomplish an unfinished task. The former TBS Champion could rejoin All Elite Wrestling to target Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Title.Cody Rhodes is another ex-AEW star who did not win the biggest prize of his division when he was with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The American Nightmare is currently the biggest babyface in WWE, and it is unlikely that he would ever get to capture the AEW World Title.However, Jade Cargill could still return to win the AEW Women's World Title if her disappointing booking continues in WWE.