3 Reasons Why Jade Cargill Should Eventually Return To AEW After SummerSlam 2025 Debacle

By Sudhanshu Dixit
Modified Aug 08, 2025 04:46 GMT
Jade Cargill lost to Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.Com]
Jade Cargill lost to Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

At WWE SummerSlam, Jade Cargill clashed against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. It was a decent affair, where Stratton retained her title.

Ad

Several fans had expected The Storm to emerge victorious in this contest. Triple H's decision to keep the title on Tiffany Stratton disappointed many people, who believe that WWE was overlooking the former AEW star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Considering how dominant she was in All Elite Wrestling, fans had expected Cargill to make the same impact in WWE. The former TBS Champion's loss at SummerSlam has raised many questions about her booking.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Tony Khan involved Cargill in AEW's weekly programming much more significantly than Triple H has since signing the exciting star. In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jade Cargill should eventually return to AEW after the SummerSlam 2025 debacle.

Ad

#3. Better shot at success in the AEW Women's division

WWE has a stacked women's roster at the moment. While names like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan have a prominent presence on RAW, the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, and others run things on SmackDown.

The roster also has room for veterans like Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi, while names like Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria wait for bigger opportunities. Following her loss at SummerSlam, Jade Cargill has fallen down the pecking order, and it would be challenging for her to recover from her recent defeat.

Ad

The AEW Women's division would be a better fit for Cargill to succeed. While the division also boasts several world-class talents, such as Toni Storm, Athena, and Mercedes Mone, The Storm could still manage to get a consistent push in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The 33-year-old star has matured significantly as an in-ring performer, which would finally allow her to engage in some major feuds in AEW. Jade Cargill has already proven her worth as a megastar to the AEW audience, which is another factor that would work in her favor.

Ad

#2. Mercedes Mone vs Jade Cargill could finally take place

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest icons of women's wrestling. The CEO has made an impact in every promotion she has stepped into.

The CEO currently finds herself plying her trade in AEW. Mone currently holds the TBS Championship, a title that was once synonymous with Jade Cargill.

The 33-year-old star could return to AEW in the future to have a clash against the erstwhile Sasha Banks. It could be a career-defining feud for Cargill, whose limits would be tested against a veteran like Mone.

Ad

The CEO managed to bring the best out of The Storm, making her realise that her brute strength is not enough against Mone's experience. However, Cargill could rely on her aggression to give the reigning TBS Champion a run for her money.

#1. Jade Cargill could finally fulfill her AEW Women's World Title aspirations

Tony Khan presented Jade Cargill as an invincible force during her time in AEW. The AEW President crowned Cargill as the inaugural TBS Champion, and she went on to hold the coveted title for 508 days.

Ad

However, Cargill was kept away from all the major main event talents during her stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Interestingly, Cargill never attempted to challenge for the AEW Women's World Title during her AEW run.

The SmackDown star could return to the Tony Khan-led company in the future to finally accomplish an unfinished task. The former TBS Champion could rejoin All Elite Wrestling to target Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Title.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is another ex-AEW star who did not win the biggest prize of his division when he was with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The American Nightmare is currently the biggest babyface in WWE, and it is unlikely that he would ever get to capture the AEW World Title.

However, Jade Cargill could still return to win the AEW Women's World Title if her disappointing booking continues in WWE.

About the author
Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit

Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.

An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.

He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.

Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications