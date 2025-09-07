  • home icon
  3 Reasons Why MJF's Storyline With The Hurt Syndicate Was Cut Short

3 Reasons Why MJF’s Storyline With The Hurt Syndicate Was Cut Short

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:28 GMT
Hurt Syndicate
The Hurt Syndicate have been a dominant faction in AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Earlier this year, MJF was trying his best to be a part of The Hurt Syndicate. While MVP was the first to give him a thumbs up, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were still on the fence about the former World Champion. Over the next few weeks, Shelton and Lashley came around and agreed to let him join their group. The Salt of the Earth was now officially a member of The Hurt Syndicate. However, it quickly became evident that Maxwell cared about his own interests rather than the group, and he was eventually kicked off within weeks. Here are three reasons why MJF's storyline with The Hurt Syndicate was cut short.

#3. To Turn The Hurt Syndicate Baby Face

Ever since The Hurt Syndicate came together last year, they have played the role of heels. Their feud against Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made them one of the most hated groups in AEW. However, since then, the group hasn't been very menacing, and it has looked like they might be looking to turn baby face. Therefore, who better to turn baby face against than the biggest heel in professional wrestling, MJF.

By kicking Maxwell out of the group, The Hurt Syndicate were able to turn themselves baby face. It has seemingly worked as the group is now seen as the good guys in their feud against Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

#2. To Start a Feud Between MJF and Bobby Lashley

Clearly, Bobby Lashley saw right through MJF as the latter was trying to be a part of Hurt Syndicate. Even before he was officially kicked out of the group, Lashley put his hands on Maxwell.

It has been clear for some time that these two men are on a collision course. Therefore, Tony Khan could've tried to fast-track this feud by pulling the plug on this alliance. Since arriving in AEW, Lashley has only been involved in one major storyline against Swerve Strickland. Hence, Tony could be trying to give the former WWE Champion a credible opponent in Maxwell Jacob Friedman. This match could take place after All Out and, with proper buildup, could end up being one of the best feuds of the year.

#1. To Push MJF into the AEW World Title Picture

It's clear that the only reason MJF was even interested in joining The Hurt Syndicate was so that he could win back the AEW World Title. Hence, after he won the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, Maxwell got his ticket to a guaranteed World Title shot.

Therefore, Tony Khan pulled the plug on Maxwell's alliance with MVP's group so that he could focus on his storyline with Hangman Page. Additionally, Maxwell got his title shot; therefore, it didn't make any more sense to keep him in The Hurt Syndicate without making the group feel like the former World Champion's sidekicks.

It will be interesting to see if Maxwell Jacob Friedman begins to feud with Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate sometime in the future.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
