3 Reasons Why MJF Should Not Dethrone Hangman Page at Forbidden Door

Hangman Page did the impossible when he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. However, soon after winning the gold, he has a tough challenge ahead of him. At All In, MJF won the Casino Gauntlet match, earning himself a World Title shot in the future.

Ad

Now, Maxwell has decided to cash in on that opportunity at Forbidden Door 2025 and challenge Page for the AEW World Championship. While MJF might be walking into the match as a favorite, here are three reasons why he should not dethrone Hangman Page at the event.

#3. Hangman Page Just Ended a Dominant Title Reign

When Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship, he dominated the men's division. Anyone who tried to challenge him for the title failed miserably. This was due to the Death Riders, who often played a role in Moxley retaining the gold. For several months, it seemed like nobody would be able to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence.

Ad

Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

However, Hangman Page persevered in his title match and showed a lot of grit and determination to defeat Jon Moxley, despite the Death Riders' interference. Given what Page went through to defeat Moxley, it is unlikely that he will lose the title to someone like Maxwell Jacob Friedman just a few weeks later.

Ad

#2. It Is Too Soon for Hangman Page to Lose the World Title

Hangman Page wasn't just handed a World Title opportunity. He had to earn it by first winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Then he had to overcome the Death Riders and defeat Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Given all that he went through over the past year and a half to finally reach the top of the mountain, it would be a big mistake for Tony Khan to take the championship off him so soon just to make MJF the World Champion.

Ad

Taking the title from Page just a few weeks after his big win at All In: Texas would send the wrong message to the entire AEW locker room as well. Tony would also want to avoid any criticism from the fans, who would be unhappy to see Hangman lose the championship before his reign even takes off.

#1. Hangman Page Could Establish Himself As a Top Babyface by Defeating MJF

Hangman Page is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster and has been a fan favorite for quite a while now. However, he was just missing the moment that could take him to the next level. At All In: Texas, he achieved that by defeating one of the top heels in the entire industry, Jon Moxley. Not only did he beat Moxley once, but he also ended up doing it again in a rematch.

Ad

Now, if Page can defeat MJF, who is also one of the top heels in the business today, the AEW World Champion could end up establishing himself as the top babyface in the industry.

Whatever the outcome of their match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, the fans will walk away as the true winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More