3 Reasons Why MJF Will Win the AEW World Title at Forbidden Door 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:51 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion
MJF is a former AEW World Champion (Image via MJF's X)

AEW is gearing up to present one of the most monumental events of the year, Forbidden Door 2025. The show will be presented in collaboration with NJPW and its sister promotions, STARDOM, and CMLL. Moreover, for the first time, it will take place in London, England, at the O2 Arena on August 24, 2025.

One of the headlining matches at the Forbidden Door event will see MJF challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for his AEW World Championship. The Salt of the Earth won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match to earn a title opportunity. Following run-ins with The Milennial Cowboy for weeks, MJF chose to cash in his opportunity at Forbidden Door, setting the stage for a blockbuster match.

The Wolf of Wrestling has not held the AEW World title for nearly two years. However, at Forbidden Door, the wait could finally be over for him to ascend back to the top of the mountain. Here are three reasons All Elite Wrestling would book MJF to become the new World Champion at the event.

#3. AEW might look to shock everyone with a big title change

The AEW fans showered loud cheers at All In Texas when "Hangman" Adam Page ended Jon Moxley's dominant reign of terror and won the AEW World Championship. The Hangman became champion years after his last title reign, which was a memorable moment at the company's premier stage.

Fans who witnessed that victory may not expect Adam Page to drop the title in just a month. However, MJF's win would be an absolute shocker and become a must-see moment at Forbidden Door in its own right, which could help them pull the ratings amidst the ongoing head-to-head tussle with rival competitor WWE.

#2. MJF needs the title win to ascend back into the main event

MJF has been christened as one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. The Salt of the Earth was a top fixture during the early years of his AEW career, where he won the World title and had a remarkable run as champion.

However, it has been a long time since MJF has been in the main event scene. He has majorly been involved in mid-card storylines and as part of The Hurt Syndicate faction recently. So, a win at Forbidden Door is a must-win situation for MJF to cement his position at the top, while AEW has its legitimate top star in the spotlight.

#1. Set the stage for a future rivalry with Bobby Lashley for the title

MJF had a brief stint as a member of The Hurt Syndicate, which ended recently after he received the thumbs down from all three of his former cohorts. Among them, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had significant issues with Bobby Lashley, particularly from the time when he was pursuing the faction to join.

Moreover, The Almighty has insulted and embarrassed MJF on numerous occasions. A World title win could set the tone for a future title feud between Lashley and MJF, which could be the program the former WWE superstar needs to regain his position as a top singles star that he had during his stint in WWE.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
