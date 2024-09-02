Mercedes Moné's run in AEW has been extraordinary so far. The CEO became All Elite earlier this year and currently holds the TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women's Title. Recently, she solidified her domination over the company's women's division by aligning with Kamille.

Moné is rumored to be involved with a faction. During her early years in the WWE, the erstwhile Sasha Banks was a member of Team B.A.D., alongside Naomi and Tamina. However, after their split, The Boss predominantly competed as a solo talent.

After recently joining forces with Kamille, fans have been speculating that Mercedes is preparing to create a stable, which will involve both men and women. However, instead of forming a new stable, The CEO could officially join forces with The Elite.

The Elite currently consists of AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, TNT Champion Jack Perry, and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Their ex-members include accomplished names such as Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Adam Cole, and more.

This makes the faction one of the greatest of all time. Interestingly, they have never had an official female member (Brandi Rhodes was an associate). Mercedes Moné joining The Elite could help both parties. By recruiting the reigning TBS Champion and Kamille, the stable can make its presence felt in the women's division. Furthermore, having a close relationship with the Executive Vice Presidents will certainly benefit the 32-year-old.

On this note, here are three reasons why Mercedes Moné will join The Elite:

#3. Mercedes Moné has a close relationship with The Young Bucks

Mercedes Moné reportedly has a good relationship with Matt and Nick Jackson. A few weeks ago, the erstwhile Sasha Banks claimed that she got her rival Britt Baker suspended by The Young Bucks as The D.M.D. had made her life miserable on Dynamite.

Interestingly, Baker was suspended in real life due to a backstage incident with MJF and Alicia Atout.

The CEO and The Elite have also been spotted backstage multiple times. Fans are aware that they are close, and an official union seems like the next step.

#2. The Elite loves titles

Every member of The Elite currently holds a championship. While The Young Bucks are currently in possession of the World Tag Team Championship, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada are reigning TNT and Continental Champions, respectively. Hence, Mercedes has the perfect resume to become a member of the heel stable.

The Boss is currently a double champion. The AEW TBS Champion defeated Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All Match at Forbidden Door 2024 to claim the NJPW Strong Women's Title.

#1. Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné's storyline

Expand Tweet

In the past few weeks, AEW fans have noticed a visible chemistry between Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné. The Japanese star appears to have a crush on the TBS Champion.

They were recently involved in a couple of backstage segments, which led to speculation among fans about a possible romantic angle between them on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

A romantic angle between The Rainmaker and The CEO could pave the way for the latter's official entry into The Elite.

