3 stars who could become a Cody Rhodes-like babyface in AEW

Cody Rhodes is one of the most likable and famous stars in the wrestling world. Over the last year, he has established himself as the top babyface in WWE and that is down to his work ethic and also his ability to connect with audiences around the world.

Despite losing his WWE title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, he is still the top babyface in the company and will be one for the foreseeable future. Over in AEW, there is a genuine lack of babyfaces and there are a lot of heels. Tony Khan will be looking for his own major babyface the likes of Cody.

In this article, we will be taking a look at three such stars who could become a Cody Rhodes-like babyface in AEW.

#3. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is one of the most misunderstood stars in AEW. He came in as a babyface and was also a great one for quite some time. But, due to circumstances outside his control, he was not able to fully do this role justice.

He has since become a top heel with the Death Riders. However, despite him being a heel, the fans have always cheered for him to some capacity. On top of that, Jon Moxley has a huge aura and that means he will always be looked on as a major figure in the company.

#2. Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one such wrestler that has so much potential but has often been hindered by injuries. Ever since his move to AEW, he has spent the majority of his time on the sidelines. However, things have slowly started to improve.

He recently became the AEW TNT Champion after defeating Daniel Garcia at Dynasty. That marked the first time he won a singles title in AEW and he also seems to have some momentum going his way. If his run as TNT Champion is a success, then he can very well become AEW’s own Cody Rhodes and become a top babyface.

#1. Claudio Castagnoli can become AEW's own Cody Rhodes

The case of Claudio Castagnoli is a weird one. He was never one to have anyone point out a lack of talent. If anything, the thing he lacked was charisma and his work on the microphone needed some refinement.

But ever since first being a part of the Blackpool Combat Club and now as a part of the Death Riders, he has improved exceedingly. In Jon Moxley’s absence, he took over the mantle of being the leader and has excelled. With how far he has come as being second in command, if there is anyone who deserves a Cody Rhodes-like babyface push, it is Claudio Castagnoli.

