3 stars who were bizarrely left out of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament 

AEW's World Title Eliminator Tournament consisted of some of the best names that the company has to offer, all vying for a shot at the promotion's top title, currently held by Kenny Omega.

Names like Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston all took part in the tournament, with Daniel Bryan progressing to the final to take on, what was supposed to be, the winner of Moxley Vs Orange Cassidy.

However, there are a few notable names that were bizarrely left out of this tournament of top contenders and arguably should have definitely been in it. Here are three AEW stars who should've been included.

#3. Former AEW TNT Champion Miro

Miro @ToBeMiro ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. https://t.co/CcFTkugbci

Miro was an incredibly dominant TNT Champion after definitely finding his groove in AEW. That was until Sammy Guevara came along and dethroned the long-running Bulgarian-American champ.

But the TNT Title loss hasn't stopped Miro completely in his tracks as he's still managed to find himself third in the AEW Men's rankings with an impressive record of 13-1.

This makes Miro the highest ranked male to not feature in the tournament, which is definitely something of a slight on the man.

#2. Number 5 in the AEW rankings Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky

📷: I call this my “I pinned the guy that pinned Stone Cold and the Rock on the same night” dance.📷: @kimberlasskick I call this my “I pinned the guy that pinned Stone Cold and the Rock on the same night” dance. 📷: @kimberlasskick https://t.co/OYBNGaYFz2

Also in the top five of AEW Men's rankings is former SoCal Uncensored stable-member Scorpio Sky who has an 11-1 record so far in 2021. Very decent for someone who has spent most of the last few years as a tag-team wrestler before going solo.

But despite this impressive record in singles action, Scorpio Sky didn't make the tournament, with several wrestlers with less impressive records being added to it instead. We wonder what Scorpio Sky did to upset management.

#1. AEW's biggest signing of the year CM Punk

CM Punk's return to wrestling was a big deal so I can respect AEW's restraint in the way he's been booked so far. The temptation to throw him right to the top of the ladder is a strong one.

But not including the biggest name who made the biggest wrestling return in some time in your big tournament to crown the next challenger for your biggest title could be seen as a ... well, big oversight.

AEW seem to be playing the long game with CM Punk, but they could have given him a spot in the tournament without harming this long-term plan.

