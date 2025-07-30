3 Stars who can finally dethrone Toni Storm as AEW Women’s World Champion

AEW has seen several champions over the years, but none have had the aura of Toni Storm. She has transformed women's wrestling and has evolved from a shy, soft-spoken star to being the Timeless one.

She was one of the longest-reigning women’s champions in AEW and held the gold for most of last year. That was until Mariah May took the title from her. However, Storm has since won back the championship and has been successful at defending it, also making a name for herself in the process.

She has had a lot of successful defenses, and that is down to the fact that she is very talented. She has shown no signs of weakness that opponents can use against her.

In this article, we will take a look at three such stars who can finally dethrone Toni Storm as the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

#3. Mercedes Mone to defeat Toni Storm

Let's start with the obvious, and that is Mercedes Mone. The two stars faced off against each other at AEW All In just recently. There was a lot of hype around the match, and it was expected that Mercedes Mone would defeat Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion and add another title to her already impressive list.

However, that did not happen as Storm inflicted Mone’s first singles loss in AEW since joining the promotion, and first in a very long time, even otherwise. With that being said, if there is any star on the women’s roster that can take away the title from Toni, then it is Mercedes Mone.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker is an anomaly. She is undoubtedly talented, and she is still in the prime of her wrestling career. However, injuries and bad booking decisions have combined to push her back. On top of that, she has not been seen in the ring since late last year.

This has made some fans even think that she was probably done with wrestling. But if there is one thing that the fans can not fault her for, it is that she is very committed to her trade. Having made her comeback and slowly intent on retaking her place as the top star in AEW will be what Tony Khan wants to do. Given her talent, she more than has it in her to defeat Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

#1. Athena

Like Mercedes Mone, Athena is also someone who is a record-breaking champion. She is the current Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion and has been holding the title for more than 900 days, which makes her the longest reigning champion in ROH history.

At All In: Texas earlier this month, she won the Casino Gauntlet Match, thereby earning a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at a place of her choosing. With that in the bag, it is only a matter of time before she cashes it on Toni Storm and has the chance to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

