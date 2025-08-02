3 stars Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) could target following her AEW return

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is one of the most talented and talked-about stars in AEW, and her record speaks for itself. She has been stacking up wins around the world and collecting titles from various promotions.

Ad

The only blip so far in her career took place at AEW All In, where she lost to Toni Storm. That was her first singles defeat in the company, and that came as a shock to many. It was widely expected that she would win the match, but that was not to be.

Since then, she has been lying low and not very active in AEW. She will be coming back sooner rather than later, and it is only a matter of time before she goes after someone big.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we will take a look at three such stars that Mercedes Mone could target following her AEW return.

#3. Mercedes Mone will go after Toni Storm

This is something that will happen regardless of what the fans think. Mercedes Mone lost to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, and it was embarrassing for the star. It went against everybody’s expectations, and it most definitely would not have sat well with Mercedes herself.

Ad

Ad

Given that the former WWE star is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now, when she does come back, she will want to get revenge on Toni Storm for the loss she inflicted on her at All In. That is why one should not be surprised if Mone goes after Toni once she comes back.

#2. Athena

Athena and Mercedes Mone have a long history. The two stars faced off each other a few months back, and given Athena’s performance, it looked like she could have pulled off the win. That did not happen, but the wounds are still fresh between the two.

Ad

Ad

Athena now has a chip on her shoulder, with a guaranteed shot at Storm’s AEW Women’s World Title in her grasp. That could spur Mone to take out Athena and go after Toni Storm herself. It will be an interesting next few months.

#1. Thekla

Thekla is the newest member of the AEW women’s roster and has been crushing it since she showed up. From her debut a few months back, she has been at the top of her game and is on course to be a top star in the company.

Ad

Ad

With that being the case, she will, sooner or later, come for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship. Knowing Mercedes for the star she is, she will not take kindly to any sort of competition, and she will want to nip it in the bud.

That is why it is quite likely that she will go after Thekla when she makes her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE