3 stars who could potentially join Ricochet's new stable in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Modified May 29, 2025 03:45 GMT
Ricochet has some big plans for the future [Image Credit: Star's Instagram]
Ricochet has some big plans for the future [Image Credit: Star's Instagram]

AEW star Ricochet recently revealed his plan to win his first championship in the promotion. Since day one, The Highlight of the Night has expressed his wish to win gold in the promotion. So far, he has tried to go after the International and AEW World Championship but failed each attempt.

The One and Only star has picked up major victories in the past few weeks. He defeated Zach Gowen, Anthony Bowens, and Angelico, and has two tag team victories alongside The Elite. He emerged victorious in one of the most brutal matches in his career recently. At Double or Nothing, Ricochet defeated Mark Briscoe in a gruesome Stretcher Match.

It seems like the AEW star was on cloud nine following the win. On tonight's Dynamite, he got straight to the point and talked about starting a faction. The current AEW scene consists of factions like Hurt Syndicate, Death Riders, The Don Callis Family, The Elite, and The Opps. He stated that he had to build a faction in the stable-dominant roster.

This faction could help the former WWE United States Champion win AEW championships in the future.

Let's take a look at some of the stars who could perfectly fit in The One and Only's team.

#3. Beast Mortos

The Beast Mortos is one of the top powerhouses in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His skills have never failed to impress the fans. However, similar to Ricochet's early AEW career, the masked star hasn't found success in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has struggled to find a character that fits him.

With The Highlight of the Night's successful character work, he has become a must-see TV on Dynamite and Collision every week. If Beast Mortos joined forces with him, the former could become a mainstay on the flagship show. Also, Ricochet could do with a bodyguard for himself.

#2. FTR

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions recently turned heel and have been going after everyone in their way. They recently announced Stokely as their agent. However, they are yet to be involved in a top feud. Recently, they defeated Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia at Double or Nothing.

With The Highlight of the Night's recent proposal to start a new faction, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood could join hands and then start their pursuit to win the tag titles, besides his singles title quest. This ultimate heel faction would be a treat to watch.

#1. Ricochet finds his perfect match

Ricochet has been acting as an arrogant heel, and fans have been loving every second of him getting beaten up by his opponents. His gimmick is slightly similar to the 'Best Wrestler Alive' Max Caster, who's currently on a losing streak since last year. Caster's singles record stands at 0-11. Also, he isn't aligned with Acclaimed anymore.

The Highlight of the Night could recruit the Platinum star to his potential faction, offering the latter help during his matches. The Best Wrestler Alive could also elevate himself as a top heel, similar to Ricochet.

It remains to be seen who The One and Only recruits to his yet-to-be-established stable. Only time will tell!

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

