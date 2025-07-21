3 stars Tony Khan could build as AEW's answer to Rhea Ripley

WWE star Rhea Ripley has been a major asset to the global sports entertainment juggernaut for the past couple of years. Despite multiple injuries, fans stayed behind her and supported her each time she came back from a hiatus. Her popularity is through the roof right now, which forces WWE to book her in high-stakes matches, often involving the world title, constantly.

AEW also has a vast, versatile, and talented roster. Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale are some of the major names that elevate the women's division without missing a beat. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion needs more women to reach the main event status. AEW should surely take a look at how WWE has built Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator has such a strong hold on fans that she main evented this year's Evolution, which was used as a counter-programming tactic against AEW's biggest show, All In: Texas.

Let's take a look at some of the promising names AEW should build that could be compared to Mami.

#3. The Queen's takeover

Queen Aminata is currently built as a legitimate threat to the women's locker room. A few months ago, she wrestled on ROH and used to regularly be bought in as an enhancement talent on AEW shows. However, things have significantly improved in the last couple of months. She has showcased herself as a hard-hitter. Her feud with Thekla has been creating buzz on social media.

Queen Aminata should work on her character more and pick up more wins in the coming months. That's when she will be ready to win a major championship in AEW. A blockbuster title win would skyrocket her popularity, similar to Rhea Ripley.

#2. Athena

The reigning ROH Women's World Champion could be a major attraction for AEW if she is pushed consistently. She has been wrestling in ROH for the past couple of years. Fans have been yearning for her to be on Dynamite and Collision episodes. Finally, it seems like Tony Khan has listened to his fans and is ready to push her to the moon.

Athena recently won the All In Casino Gauntlet Match and has a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship now, which is currently held by Toni Storm. If she had been pushed similarly from the very start, she could have reached the level of Rhea Ripley by now. Tony Khan still has plenty of time to build her. Defeating Toni Storm might cement her legacy as the face of division.

#1. Megan Bayne - AEW's Rhea Ripley

The Greek Goddess has a great physique, character, dominance, and looks to become the company's Mami. She signed with AEW in January 2025 and hasn't had a poor performance to date. The audience is left in awe the moment she sets foot in the squared circle. AEW has perfected her entrance, too, similar to Rhea Ripley.

AEW should continue building her, and The Megagus will be compared to Rhea Ripley in no time. The Eradicator and Megasus are already similar in many ways. If the company builds the latter right, she could become one of the top draws in the entire promotion.

It will be interesting to see which female among these will step up and become a main eventer in the future.

