3 Stars Tony Khan must ensure don't leave AEW amid Mariah May WWE rumors

Former AEW star Mariah May has left wrestling fans and veterans appalled. She was one of the fastest-growing stars in the company. Within a year of her debut, she defeated Toni Storm at All In and captured the Women's World Championship in her home country.

Despite her impressive tenure, the Woman from Hell decided to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion to reportedly join the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Looking at her past social media posts, it’s clear that Mariah has been a lifelong fan of WWE. With such a prominent star departing the company, Tony Khan should take extra precautions to ensure that no current top AEW star decides to jump ship.

The AEW President has invested a lot of time in some of the stars, and many could still switch companies. Let's look at some of the names AEW should keep before they sign with WWE.

#3. Wardlow

The former TNT Champion had a lot of potential from the very start of his career. He was must-see TV during his feud with MJF. However, his momentum completely derailed after he returned from a major injury. Later, he was added to The Undisputed Kingdom, where he wasn't given the spotlight. Currently, he is sidelined with a knee injury and hasn't been featured on TV for over a year.

Fans have been wanting Wardlow to join WWE for a long time because his potential was underutilized under Tony Khan's leadership. To prevent the former TNT Champion from leaving the company, TK could add injury time to his contract and push him upon returning from injury.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker allegedly had multiple fallouts in the locker room. She hasn't been featured since November 2024 after an interesting incident. After her last match on Dynamite against Penelope Ford, she locked eyes with Serena Deeb. The duo potentially teased a future feud, but Dr. DMD insulted her by saying 'No one cares' on live TV.

While Tony may be punishing her for her actions, she has been a valuable asset to AEW. She could become a major threat to Tony if she signs with WWE. Therefore, he should try to retain Dr. DMD and give her a significant push in the coming months.

#1. Could Bryan Danielson leave AEW?

Bryan Danielson ended his full-time career after losing to Jon Moxley. His neck issues began to worsen, and The American Dragon had to say farewell to the sport. His future in pro wrestling remains uncertain. His contract with AEW expired in August 2024, and he reportedly worked as a world champion on a verbal agreement until the deal concluded.

Despite being a free agent, Bryan Danielson still discussed his plans with the Jacksonville-based promotions. If WWE offers him more money, he might jump ship to the rival company. Therefore, TK must sign a legends deal with the former World Champion to prevent Danielson from going to the other side. AEW losing Bryan would be one of the most heartbreaking exits of all time.

It will be interesting to see which other stars follow in Mariah May's footsteps and sign with the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

