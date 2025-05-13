3 Stars Tony Khan must push to the moon after AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW President Tony Khan has done a great job building new signings. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, Megan Bayne, Ricochet, and many other newcomers have had a good run in the promotion so far. Despite recent losses, they are featured on Dynamite or Collision almost every week. Also, the crowd has started to connect with them.

Ad

However, while pushing new stars, AEW shouldn't forget about the young talents it signed a couple of years ago. Many fans often accuse Tony Khan of forgetting the stars on the roster when a new signing comes in.

Currently, the AEW President must be getting ready for a special edition of Dynamite, Beach Break. It will feature the dynamic duo of Hangman Page and Will Ospreay against Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander. Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe will headline the show for the AEW World Championship in a steel cage match.

Ad

Trending

After such a star-studded show ahead of Double or Nothing, AEW should build some promising stars for their upcoming pay-per-view. Let's take a look at some of the names that should be pushed after Beach Break Dynamite.

#3. Skye Blue returns to AEW

Skye Blue is among the many women who elevated the women's division in the past couple of years, along with stars like Julia Hart, Queen Aminata, and Anna Jay. Unfortunately, she never rose to the top after being sidelined due to a major injury. In July 2024, she injured her ankle during her match against Hikaru Shida.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW announced the 25-year-old star's return on this Collision. She will return to Dynamite to take on Toni Storm, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa in a Women's Title Eliminator match. While the chances of her winning the match are low, she should be pushed by Tony Khan following the Beach Break.

#2. Anthony Bowens

The Acclaimed member has left his teammate, Max Caster, and chosen to find success in singles competition. Billy Gunn still accompanies him at the ringside. The five-tool player received huge pop at Dynasty when he returned and defeated the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since then, the Pride of Pro Wrestling has picked up two wins. He isn't featured on Beach Break, but must be constantly featured on the program following that. He could play a major role at Double or Nothing, too.

#1. Nick Wayne

The reigning ROH World Television Champion has been one of the key highlights of Dynamite and Collision. His character has picked up since he has been standing up against Christian Cage. The latter then suggested Nick Wayne join NJPW's Best of the Super Junior 32. The youngster also won the first round of the tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tournament will likely end on June 1, 2025. Tony Khan should then capitalize and push a more experienced Nick Wayne. If the tension between him and the Patriarch increases, the duo could even fight at All In: Texas.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars are pushed to the moon following Dynamite's Beach Break edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More