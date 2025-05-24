3 stars who should win at any cost at AEW Double or Nothing

This year's Double or Nothing is shaping up to be one of the most important nights in AEW's history. Several matches, including the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, are set to take place at the event in Glendale, Arizona.
While the pay-per-view itself has created major buzz among fans, the outcomes of some of the scheduled bouts could be crucial in defining future storylines. AEW is just a few months away from one of its biggest events in the USA - All In, and many stars are looking to have some momentum ahead of the Texas event.
With that in mind, here are three stars who must win at Double or Nothing at all costs.
#3 Toni Storm must retain to cement her place as the face of AEW's women's division
Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Title against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing. In her fourth reign as champion, Storm's "Timeless" persona and in-ring performances have continued to deliver at the highest level.
Her recent loss to Mina Shirakawa in an Eliminator match set the stage for a must-win title defense at Double or Nothing. A win will preserve the Timeless One's dominance and the momentum of being one of All Elite Wrestling's most creatively compelling characters.
Moreover, if Storm wins, it will open the door for a potential summer blockbuster against Mercedes Mone. The Timeless One vs. The CEO is a dream match years in the making that could headline the promotion's biggest shows and elevate the women's division to new heights.
#2. Mercedes Mone deserves a shot at the AEW Women's World Title
Mercedes Mone has dominated her first year in AEW, which started with her winning the TBS Championship at last year's Double or Nothing. The CEO is now looking to conquer the women's division by winning the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation and challenging the champion at All In.
Her impending clash with Jamie Hayter in the finals at Double or Nothing represents a test of the Jacksonville-based company's long-term vision for its women's roster.
It also presents a chance for the company to reward the TBS Champion for the work she has put in since her in-ring debut last year. Tony Khan must capitalize on The CEO's crossover appeal and put her over.
With fans already speculating about her potential matchup with Toni Storm, a Mone victory sets up one of the most anticipated title matches in recent memory.
#1 Will Ospreay must win and become AEW's biggest baby face
Will Ospreay made his AEW debut last year with such momentum, which continued at the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Cup, amplifying the buzz around him.
Facing "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, Ospreay will step into one of the most anticipated matches on the Double or Nothing card.
A win here establishes him as a cornerstone and the biggest babyface of AEW's men's division moving forward. While Page has already cemented his legacy in the company, Ospreay represents the future. By securing the win, The Aerial Assassin will get a chance to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In.