3 Stipulations that Could be Added to Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:17 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's X account)

Darby Allin is one of the few men who stood up to Jon Moxley during his reign of terror last year. However, Allin was unsuccessful in stopping Mox's rampage. Following this, Darby took some time off TV to climb Mount Everest, and he made his return at All In: Texas, playing a huge role in Hangman Page's win over Moxley.

However, it looks like the former TNT Champion is not done with the Purveyor of Violence. This week on Dynamite, Moxley faced off against Mike Bailey. During the match, Allin made a surprise appearance and dragged Wheeler Yuta away. Following Mox's match, he and Marina Shafir found Yuta stuffed in a body bag with a note from Darby that read "Forbidden Door," indicating that he was challenging the former AEW World Champion to a match at the event.

Here are three stipulations that could be added to this match if it does take place at Forbidden Door 2025.

#3. Steel Cage Match

It looks like the animosity between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley is far from over. Mox will also be looking for revenge against Darby for costing him the World Title. However, with the Death Riders being the X factor, it is likely that a stipulation would be needed to make it difficult for Mox's group to get involved in the match.

Therefore, Tony Khan could make the match take place inside a steel cage so that the Death Riders won't be able to easily interfere if they do show up, which is more likely to happen.

#2. Everyone Barred from Ringside

The Death Riders often get involved in Jon Moxley's matches. During his title reign, Moxley's group interfered in many of his title matches and helped him retain the championship. Hence, at Forbidden Door, when Moxley faces Darby Allin, it is likely that the Death Riders will show up to interfere in the match.

The Death Riders have also made many enemies over the past year, and there could be several wrestlers from the locker room who could interfere on Darby's behalf as well, which would result in a chaotic match. Therefore, AEW should add a stipulation barring everyone from ringside so that Darby and Mox can compete without any distractions and finally settle this feud.

#1. Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley Should be No Holds Barred

Jon Moxley has had his fair share of violent matches over the years in AEW. Darby Allin is also prone to putting his body on the line during his matches. These two having a No Holds Barred match is just what is needed to resolve this feud.

Both men could leave no stone unturned and put on a violent display of professional wrestling that the world has never seen before. No Holds Barred also means that there must be a definitive winner without any controversial finish.

It will be interesting to see whether this feud will end at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
