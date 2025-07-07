3 Storylines that must end at AEW All In 2025

AEW is heading to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12 for its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In. This will mark the debut of the spectacle in the United States under the All Elite Wrestling banner for the first time in two years.

The event will feature some of the top stars on the roster, including "Timeless" Toni Storm, The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and other notable names. Moreover, the match card set for the PPV has made All In: Texas a highly anticipated show that has the potential to leave wrestling fans mesmerized.

Over the last few months, AEW has been building various storylines leading into All In: Texas. However, witnessing the entire television programming, here are three programs that should culminate at the upcoming pay-per-view, which otherwise would look nothing but dragged and uninteresting for the audience, and would make them lose interest in their weekly television programming.

#3. AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

The seeds for the rivalry between Mercedes Mone and "Timeless" Toni Storm were planted weeks before The CEO even earned the title shot for All In: Texas. The duo has played mind games, engaged in heated brawls, and tried to outsmart each other on different occasions.

The fans have seen the peak of this ongoing storyline on AEW television programming. At AEW All In, the show should see the end of this feud and not have another chapter, which otherwise would take away the aura and mystic from the dream showdown that is set to happen.

#2. The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are among the two top stars in All Elite Wrestling. The duo should have been booked for marquee matches in their own right. Instead, the company chose to align them together for a high-stakes stipulation match against The Young Bucks at All In: Texas.

While AEW failed to find relevant spots for them, they should not continue the storyline with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson further. Instead, both of them should be slated for storylines against fellow marquee names such as Jon Moxley or Kenny Omega to retain their credibility in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#1. Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Cup finals to earn the right to challenge Jon Moxley, now in a Texas Death match, for the AEW World Championship at All In.

The duo reignited their feud from their previous years in All Elite Wrestling. However, this chapter was different as Moxley's faction, The Death Riders, attempted to dismantle The Hangman at every step of the way.

With the fans already having witnessed Moxley and Page feud on numerous occasions, their current storyline should come to its conclusion at All In: Texas. It could see both individuals engage in other feuds based on the result of their blockbuster showdown, providing a fresh direction in the land of All Elite.

