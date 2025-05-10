3 surprises Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

AEW Dynamite Beach Break is right around the corner, and there is a lot riding on it. The TV special that takes place once every year has some great matches lined up, and rest assured, there will be more added to the card.

Despite being a small event when compared to pay-per-views, the matches that air next week will be big. Jon Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match.

There is also a surprise match with former WWE star Zach Gowen making his debut in a match against Ricochet. In this article, we will take a look at three surprises that Tony Khan can pull off at the event.

#3. Zach Gowen defeats Ricochet

Ricochet shocked the entire wrestling world when he attacked Zach Gowen on AEW Collision. He not only attacked the former WWE star but also stole his prosthetic leg in a move that was appalling and made the fans take note.

Tony Khan was swift in sanctioning a match between the two, and in a shocking twist, he could allow Zach Gowen to pick up a win in his first match for the company by defeating Ricochet. This would cause a great shock but one that is needed because of the actions on Collision.

#2. Samoa Joe to become new AEW World Champion

The rivalry between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley has reached a boiling point. What started off in a random manner a few weeks back has caught steam and is now a top rivalry in the company.

With Jon Moxley looking more and more disillusioned over the last few weeks and with paranoia kicking in, the time might be right for Tony Khan to put the AEW title back on Samoa Joe's shoulder. A change is needed when it comes to the top title in the company, and putting Samoa Joe back at the top could be great for business.

#1. Britt Baker to make a comeback

Britt Baker has not been seen in AEW for a long time now. She has been missing since last year, and she disappeared under a cloud of allegations about her backstage behavior. She also broke up with her longtime boyfriend, fellow All Elite star Adam Cole, around the same time.

Since she has been away, a lot has happened in the company. Titles have changed hands, and new names have been added to the roster. The time is right for Tony Khan to bring his premier female star back and make her relevant again.

