3 Things AEW subtly told us at Rampage: Spoiler on All Out main event, Popular stars not getting a title push yet

Last week's episode of AEW Rampage was a big one. The debut of CM Punk and his return to wrestling after seven-and-a-half years stole the weekend before SummerSlam even began.

After @Christian4Peeps + @FrankieKazarian won the main event of #AEWRampage tonight, they were joined in the ring by @CMPunk with a live microphone, & they sent the Milwaukee fans home very happy. It’s too hot for tv, but we wanted to share it.

**Viewer discretion advised** pic.twitter.com/U14ovpZg1i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

However, there was no CM Punk on AEW Rampage this week, but we still had an action-packed hour with a solid main event.

The build to All Out continued at Rampage, and here is what AEW subtly told us on the show:

#3. Is Christian Cage's fate sealed at AEW All Out?

In the first-ever match at AEW Rampage, Christian Cage became the first man in well over a year to pin Kenny Omega, becoming the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the process.

As you may know, the two will face off at AEW All Out for the AEW World Title. Here's the only bit we don't understand about the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership.

When hyping up the AEW World title match for All Out, the commentators emphasized how much more important it is than the IMPACT Wrestling World title. Now, we understand the mentality behind it. But from IMPACT Wrestling's perspective, why give the biggest title to another promotion so they can put it down as secondary to theirs?

Either way, the main event of AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega team up with Brandon Cutler (and Don Callis at ringside) to take on the duo of Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian. Given how ridiculous Cutler was, it's no surprise that he took the pinfall in the match.

Kenny Omega walked away to see what unfolded. Christian Cage has been getting the better of him, but will he have his number at AEW All Out? The realistic answer is no, and he probably won't.

AEW is doing everything possible to make Christian Cage look strong as a World Title contender. But a small spoiler for AEW All Out - the chances of Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega are less.

