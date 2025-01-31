3 things Alexa Bliss could do if she joined AEW

Many fans have been wondering if Alexa Bliss could make a move to AEW following recent reports of her and WWE not being able to agree on terms for a new contract. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion has been inactive in the Stamford-based promotion for a little over two years now.

Alexa Bliss went on hiatus due to her pregnancy and later had to deal with certain medical issues, with her last appearance coming at the Royal Rumble 2023 in a losing effort against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Now, reports have emerged that we might not see her in WWE due to a deal not working out between the two parties. If a return does not work out for Lil Miss Bliss, it might be an opportunity for AEW President Tony Khan to bring her into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Trending

Let us take a look at three things Alexa Bliss could do if she joined AEW:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#3) Alexa Bliss could reform the Dark Order and become its leader

While Alexa Bliss would certainly prosper in a singles role, perhaps it might be more interesting to see her make bigger moves in the company. The Dark Order has been struggling for a while now and needs a shot in the arm to resurrect again.

If Alexa Bliss were to emerge as their new leader she could certainly shake things up and be the energetic presence the group has been lacking lately. The former WWE star could carry on Brodie Lee's work in the faction and reform it as a more serious act bringing in even more talent to join her.

We know that Bliss has a dark side to her with her previous character work in WWE and it could be just what the stable needs.

#2) Join the Hounds of Hell?

Following Malakai Black's probable departure, the House of Black has rebranded itself and emerged as the 'Hounds of Hell.' The three members Julia Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are all fantastic performers in their own right, but possibly need another star to join in and elevate them.

This is where Alexa Bliss can come in handy. A seasoned professional and a multi-time World Champion, who is also excellent on the mic, would immediately make the group better. The 33-year-old star also could mesh well with Buddy Matthews considering their shared history in NXT, which they could call back on.

Expand Tweet

#1) Challenge Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship?

Mercedes Mone is on the run of her life in the wrestling industry after becoming a multiple champion. She currently has a stronghold on the AEW TBS Title and has crowned herself "Four Belts Mone." She recently wondered if there was anyone who could step up to her.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps an old rival in the form of Alexa Bliss could answer her challenge if she joins AEW. The two stars have wrestled multiple times before and know each other very well, so they can work their magic with a renewed rivalry in All Elite Wrestling for the TBS Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback