3 things that can happen in AEW if Jon Moxley retains his title at All In

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face his biggest challenge at All In: Texas this Saturday when he puts his title on the line against Hangman Page. The high-stakes contest will be a Texas Death Match. The Cowboy earned the shot at the world title after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Puryevor of Violence has had the support of the Death Riders for many months during his title defenses. Fans are standing firm behind the Cowboy as they are tired of Jon Moxley's championship reign. Many believe he has held the title hostage and therefore keeps it in a briefcase. Hangman Page has become their last hope.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has also had a rough road to travel, and All In: Texas might be the last stop to complete his redemption story. However, the Death Riders and the Young Bucks could interfere and cost him the chance to win the AEW World Championship.

Let's speculate what might happen if Moxley refuses to relinquish his throne at All In this Saturday and retains the gold.

#3. The next contender might topple Jon Moxley

AEW will be hosting a Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In, the winner of which will receive a guaranteed shot at the respective world titles. MJF, Mistico, Mark Briscoe, and many other major names are participating in the high-stakes bout.

While the last winner of Casino Gauntlet, Christian Cage, took several months to cash in his shot, this year might be different. After Jon Moxley potentially emerges victorious in the main event of All In, the winner of the Casino Gauntlet could immediately ruin the celebration for the Death Riders and take the AEW World Championship from the Puryevor of Violence on the very same night.

#2. Darby Allin - The last man standing

A few months ago, reports stated that Darby Allin would be the one to take the title again from Moxley. However, things may have changed when he decided to climb Mount Everest. Now that the former TNT Champion has returned from his adventure, he could be at the front of the line to defeat the One True King and be the face of the company.

Over the past few months, many babyfaces have tried to take down Jon Moxley, but everyone has failed. When the Purveyor of Violence potentially stands tall over Hangman Page, Darby Allin could return and announce himself as the next challenger.

#1. Hangman Page might go dark again

Over the past two years, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was in a pretty dark place as a heel. His only motive was to destroy anything in his way. However, after a long period, he is a babyface again and claims that he is on the road to redemption.

He could complete his story when he hoists the AEW World Championship high. Fans have been confident that he will rescue the title and company from the clutches of Jon Moxley.

However, things could go very differently if the Cowboy fails to win the title. If Hangman Page loses, he could turn on every star who supported him. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and other stars could meet the wrath of Hangman Page. His heel turn could cause chaos in the locker room once again.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as the AEW World Champion this Saturday.

